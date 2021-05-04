Give mom a breakfast to remember this Mother's Day with Dutch babies

Mother’s Day is set to look a lot more normal than last year as more people get vaccinated during the coronavirus pandemic. Some people will see their mothers in person for the first time in more than a year.

Restaurants — especially their patios — are likely to be busy again. But if you plan to celebrate by cooking at home, I have something fun for you to try.

A Dutch baby is as impressive as it is simple and fun.

Also known as a German pancake, a Dutch baby is kind of like a cross between a pancake and a crepe, though it’s more properly a type of popover, similar to a Yorkshire pudding.

Basically, a Dutch baby is a thin batter of milk, flour and eggs that’s poured into a hot, buttered skillet and baked. Though there is no chemical leavener such as baking powder or baking soda, the combination of well-beaten eggs and hot skillet make it puff as it bakes and becomes a beautiful golden color.

A plain Dutch baby is topped with a little confectioners’ sugar and served right away.

You can add more ingredients. Most Dutch babies are sweet, so they usually get some granulated sugar whisked into the batter, often with a touch of nutmeg or vanilla extract, and sometimes cinnamon.