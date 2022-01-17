 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Got the winter doldrums? Hot cocoa (or chocolate) can cheer you right up
0 Comments

Got the winter doldrums? Hot cocoa (or chocolate) can cheer you right up

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Feeling a little down this winter — or maybe a little cold? Hot cocoa will cheer you and warm you right up.

If need a little extra cheering, just add marshmallows.

The idea of turning one of the world’s most favorite flavors into a hot, sweet and creamy drink was certainly an inspired one.

Credit the Mayans, possibly Olmecs, and the Aztecs in Mexico for making the first hot chocolate — and sharing it with Spaniards. Once those Spaniards took it to Europe and added sugar to it, there was no turning back.

These days, most Americans drink hot cocoa, not hot chocolate. The difference is right there in the name: Hot cocoa is made with cocoa powder and hot chocolate is made with melted chocolate. Which one you prefer may well depend on what you drank as a child.

Hot cocoa is typically made with milk, cocoa powder and sugar. If you have a store-bought mix, it most likely has powdered milk mixed with cocoa and sugar, in which case you just add hot water.

Americans make hot chocolate the same way but with solid chocolate. In Europe, though, recipes vary; some mix cream with milk for extra richness; others use water or water mixed with milk, saying that water produces a stronger, more intense chocolatey flavor. 

The great thing about either of these drinks is that most Americans usually have the ingredients on hand at all times. That comes in handy when a snowstorm keeps you housebound. (Here's a shopping tip: Buy a container of powdered milk — usually found in the baking aisle — so you don't have to worry about not having fresh milk.) 

You also can play around with hot chocolate and cocoa. Add a dash of cinnamon. Or a dash of cayenne. Incorporate flavored chocolate bars.

Of course, it’s hard to beat that classic combination of sweetened chocolate or cocoa with milk. It warms your insides in more ways than one.

mhastings@wsjournal.com

336-727-7394

@mhastingswsj

Classic Hot Cocoa or Hot Chocolate

Makes 4 servings

3 to 4 tablespoons granulated sugar

Pinch salt

¼ cup unsweetened cocoa powder or 2 ounces unsweetened baking chocolate, chopped

4 cups whole, skim, low-fat or soy milk

Place salt, 3 tablespoons of sugar and the cocoa or chocolate in saucepan over low heat and stir. (If using chopped chocolate, don't leave the mixture in the pan more than a few seconds before starting to add milk.) Gradually add milk, stirring until smooth. Increase heat to medium-low and cook, stirring occasionally, until hot. Taste and add additional tablespoon sugar if desired.

Note: Either natural or Dutch-process cocoa will work fine. The important thing is to choose unsweetened cocoa to give control over the sweetness of the finished product. If using chocolate, you can substitute water for some or all of the milk for a more European style.

Variations:

Just before serving, stir in ¼ teaspoon of vanilla extract.

Garnish with a pinch of grated nutmeg or cinnamon.

Garnish with whipped cream or marshmallows.

Add a pinch or two of cayenne or up to 1 teaspoon ancho chile powder (which you might want to combine with a Mexican brand of chocolate.)

Spike with a splash of brandy, Grand Marnier, Kahlua or other type of liquor.

Recipe from Michael Hastings

Inside: Find a recipe for classic got cocoa or hot chocolate on Page B5.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Top 10 Funniest Betty White Bloopers

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert