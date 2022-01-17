Got the winter doldrums? Hot cocoa (or chocolate) can cheer you right up

Feeling a little down this winter — or maybe a little cold? Hot cocoa will cheer you and warm you right up.
If need a little extra cheering, just add marshmallows.
The idea of turning one of the world’s most favorite flavors into a hot, sweet and creamy drink was certainly an inspired one.
Credit the Mayans, possibly Olmecs, and the Aztecs in Mexico for making the first hot chocolate — and sharing it with Spaniards. Once those Spaniards took it to Europe and added sugar to it, there was no turning back.
These days, most Americans drink hot cocoa, not hot chocolate. The difference is right there in the name: Hot cocoa is made with cocoa powder and hot chocolate is made with melted chocolate. Which one you prefer may well depend on what you drank as a child.
Hot cocoa is typically made with milk, cocoa powder and sugar. If you have a store-bought mix, it most likely has powdered milk mixed with cocoa and sugar, in which case you just add hot water.
Americans make hot chocolate the same way but with solid chocolate. In Europe, though, recipes vary; some mix cream with milk for extra richness; others use water or water mixed with milk, saying that water produces a stronger, more intense chocolatey flavor.
The great thing about either of these drinks is that most Americans usually have the ingredients on hand at all times. That comes in handy when a snowstorm keeps you housebound. (Here's a shopping tip: Buy a container of powdered milk — usually found in the baking aisle — so you don't have to worry about not having fresh milk.)
You also can play around with hot chocolate and cocoa. Add a dash of cinnamon. Or a dash of cayenne. Incorporate flavored chocolate bars.
Of course, it’s hard to beat that classic combination of sweetened chocolate or cocoa with milk. It warms your insides in more ways than one.
