Got to Be NC trade show dishes up a load of Tar Heel tastes

I got a big taste — or, rather, a lot of little tastes — of North Carolina on March 6, when the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Sciences held its first Flavors of Carolina show in three years.

This trade show, temporarily derailed by the coronavirus pandemic, is a chance for N.C. food producers to show what they got — to an audience of not only journalists and bloggers but also such potential buyers as restaurants and supermarkets. It’s part of the department’s Got to Be NC program that promotes food products made in the state.

In short, if you’re in the business and looking to buy local — especially value-added products that go beyond raw produce or meats — this is a good place to learn what’s out there.

The show draws everything from well-established companies that are in supermarkets nationwide to young mom-and-pop businesses that don’t distribute beyond their local farmers market.

And though this gathering of N.C. food producers continues to lean heavily on such things as pork and barbecue sauce, it does offer some diversity in both producers and products.