Grand tasting planned as part of Nov. 16 wine symposium

Surry Community College’s Shelton-Badgett N.C. Center for Viticulture ans Enology in Dobson will hold the 2022 Southeastern United Grape and Wine Symposium from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 16, including a Grand tasting for the public.

The symposium, whose theme this year is “Sustainability: Continuous Improvement,” is directed at the grape and wine industry, but the public may attend the tasting from 5 to 7 p.m.

The symposium’s keynote speaker is Lisa Francioni, the program director of the California Sustainable Winegrowing Alliance, who will speak about “Sustainability from Grapes to Glass: Sustainable Winegrowing in California.”

The cost is $125 for early registration for the symposium, including the Grand Wine Tasting, or $50 for the Grand Wine Tasting only.

The deadline to register is Nov. 11. To register, visit symposium.surry.edu.