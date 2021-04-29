Greek church will hold drive-thru Greek Fest Express May 13-16

The annual Greek Festival at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church is back — as a drive-thru food pickup event May 13-16.

The festival, a yearly spring celebration for decades in Winston-Salem, was postponed until fall last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

This spring's Greek Fest Express drive-thru will be like last fall's celebration.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

From 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.on the four days of the festival, the church, at 435 Keating Drive, will offer Greek meals and pastries to go.

Entrees ($15) will include pastichio, lamb gyro, and chicken riganato — served with green beans, rice, bread and drink (no salad). People also can order an entree-size Greek salad for $10 including a drink (or $15 with chicken souvlaki added).

Pastries will be sold by the box, and will include baklava ($8), kourabiedes ($6), koulourakia ($6) and assorted ($12),

Frozen pans of spanakopita (spinach-and-cheese-filled phyllo) and tiropitakia (cheese-filled phyllo) are available for $12.

There will be no call-in pre-orders, but customers can drive up, place an order and have orders brought to the car. The church will accept cash or credit card payment but no checks.

For more information, visit www.wsgreekfestival.com or call 336-765-7145.

336-727-7394 @mhastingsWSJ

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.