 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Greek Fest Express planned Nov. 20 and 21 with drive-through food pickup
0 comments

Greek Fest Express planned Nov. 20 and 21 with drive-through food pickup

{{featured_button_text}}

The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 435 Keating Drive, will hold a Greek Fest Express on Nov. 20 and 21, offering Greek meals and pastries through drive-thru pickup service.

Hours will be from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. both days.

Entrees ($15) will include pastichio, lamb gyro, and chicken riganato – served with green beans, rice, bread and drink (no salad). People also can order an entree-size Greek salad for $10 including a drink (or $15 with chicken souvlaki added).

Pastries will be sold by the box, and will include baklava ($8), kourabiedes ($6), koulourakia ($6) and assorted ($12),

Frozen pans of spanakopita (spinach-and-cheese-filled phyllo) and tiropitakia (cheese-filled phyllo) are available for $12.

There will be no call-in pre-orders, but customers can drive up, place an order and have orders brought to the car. Credit-card payment is preferred. Cash will be accepted, but no checks.

For more information, visit www.wsgreekfestival.com or call (336) 765-7145.

336-727-7394

@mhastingsWSJ

0 comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News