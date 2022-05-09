Greek Festival returns to in-person event May 13-15

The annual Greek Festival at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Winston-Salem is back this year as an in-person event for the first time since 2019. It will be May 13 through 15 at the church at 435 Keating Drive.

The festival, a yearly spring celebration for many years, has offered food takeout the last couple of years in lieu of the full festival, prompted by concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The festival features live traditional music and dancing, a Greek marketplace, children's activities, church tours and food.

Entrees ($15) will include pastichio, Greek spaghetti, moussaka, pork souvlaki and chicken riganato — served with green beans and spanakopita. A la carte items will include pizza ($9), gyro ($8), Greek salad ($10, or $15 with chicken skewer), and souvlaki on a skewer ($8).

All food, dining and entertainment will be outdoors this year. There also will be drive-thru service for food takeout.

Hours will be from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

Admission is $2 or free to children under 12. People can pre-purchase a $15 meal ticket and save the admission cost.

For more information, visit www.wsgreekfestival.com or call 336-765-7145.

336-727-7394 @mhastingsWSJ

