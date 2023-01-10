Green Valley Grill makes OpenTable's Top 100 list

The Green Valley Grill in Greensboro has been named to OpenTable’s Top 100 Restaurants of 2022. It joins Charlotte’s Steak 48 as one of only two N.C. restaurants to make the list.

The Green Valley Grill is at 622 Green Valley Road, next to the O. Henry Hotel, both of which are employee-owned businesses of Quaintance-Weaver Restaurants and Hotels. The company also owns Print Works Bistro, Proximity Hotel and Lucky 32 in Greensboro and a second Lucky 32 in Cary.

The Top 100 list is based on an annual survey by OpenTable of restaurants that use its online reservation system. OpenTable said that the list is created from customer reviews posted to its site between October 2021 and September 2022, with overall scores that factored in restaurants’ overall ratings, regional ratings, user Klout (social-media presence) and number of reviews.

As of this month Green Valley Grill has an OpenTable overall score of 4.8 stars (out of five), based on nearly 8,000 reviews.

OpenTable said in a statement that this year’s survey revealed diners who are more willing to splurge on memorable meals, with meals priced $50 or more seeing the largest increase (8%). “Despite challenging macro-economic factors, we’re seeing a renewed vigor for dining out — diners are spending more on meals and going out during the weekday more frequently, too,” said John Tsou, the vice president of marketing at OpenTable.

The survey also showed more diners eating earlier: the 4 to 4:59 p.m. time frame saw the largest increase at 27%.

Green Valley Grill is known for its European- and Mediterranean-inspired cuisine, especially from its wood-fired rotisserie and grill. It also has an extensive wine list — and has won Wine Spectator’s Award of Excellence— as well as craft beers and artisanal cocktails.

“This is an amazing honor for each employee-owner,” said Dennis Quaintance, the CEO of Quaintance-Weaver Restaurants and Hotels.

Quaintance said he is especially honored to be one of only two N.C. restaurants included in a list that was dominated by much bigger cities. “This is further evidence that the Triad punches above its weight in many ways, including and especially lifestyle and amenities,” Quaintance said.

The complete Top 100 list is available at www.opentable.com/lists/top-100-us-2022.