Just two years after winning $5,000 in General Mills’ Neighborhood to Nation Recipe Contest, a Greensboro baker has won $20,000 in another General Mills contest.

Venee Pawlowski of Black Magnolia Southern Patisserie in Greensboro won the $20,000 Grand Prize in The Biskies Contest from General Mills Foodservice.

The Biskies Contest was open to chefs, owners and employees of commercial restaurants, challenging them to create biscuit-based entrée, side or dessert using Pillsbury’s new Southern Style Unbaked Biscuits and two or more additional ingredients. In addition to the $20,000 Grand Prize, the contest awarded $5,000 each to three runner-ups.

Pawlowski took the top prize with her upside-down apple praline biscuit, described by General Mills as “a fluffy buttermilk biscuit layered with brown sugar roasted apples, served with bourbon buttermilk sweet biscuit ice cream and topped with bourbon caramel, pecan pralines and salted toffee.”

Judges called Pawlowski’s recipe “an innovative twist on a simple classic,” adding that “the biscuit shines as the star of the dish, blending perfectly with unexpected flavors.”

They also said that the addition of ice cream “takes this dessert to a whole new level of deliciousness!”

Pawlowski previously had won a $5,000 prize for her bourbon banoffee pecan cinnamon rolls.

Pawlowski said in a telephone interview that she was very surprised to win again – especially because she almost didn’t enter. “I actually entered the very last day. One of the PR reps (for General Mills) who I had met before was in town for her daughter’s swim meet, and she came by and said I should enter.”

She said she thinks her biscuit was a hit with the judges because it is a twist on the nostalgic comfort food of apple pie and ice cream – but taken to another level. “Tarte tatin (a French apple tart) is one of my favorite desserts and this is essentially a play on tarte tatin – and everyone loves the apple-pie and ice-cream experience,” she said. “And then I add toffee and bourbon – my go-tos for a yummy dessert.”

Pawlowski is one of many bakers in the area who was prompted by the pandemic to pursue her dream of starting her own business. Back in 2020, Pawlowski had been working at Greensboro Country Club when the pandemic shutdown led to an extension of her maternity leave. She then starting selling at Green Bean coffee shop and directly to customers through her Facebook page.

Two years ago, she was baking in her home. But since then she has opened a retail location in Revolution Mill, at 1162 Revolution Mill Drive. Black Magnolia baked goods are also sold at such locations as Common Grounds coffee shops, Cille & Scoe, Danny’s Restaurant and Sleepy Headz Coffee.

Pawlowski said that the contest win comes just as she is planning to go on maternity leave. “I’m due any day now,” she said.

But she said that, looking down the road, the contest earnings will help Black Magnolia with some expansion plans. “We’ve started expanding into breads. And right now we’re just a pickup corner, but we’d like to be more of a sit-down business. We would like to be a full-service coffee bar.”

For more information about the General Mills Foodservice Biskies Contest, including the complete list of winners, visit generalmillscf.com/resources/promotions.

For more information about Black Magnolia Southern Patisserie, visit blackmagnoliagso.com.