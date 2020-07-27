GREENSBORO — Ben & Jerry's Black-owned shops are offering a free scoop to any customer who donates to WE ARE, a statewide anti-racist education organization, according to a news release.
Antonio McBroom, co-owner of Ben & Jerry's in Greensboro and five other shops throughout the Sun Belt, is part of a franchise leadership team that is 90 percent composed of people of color, with employees who are similarly diverse, Ben & Jerry's said.
At McBroom's shop, a donation to WE ARE earns customers a free scoop of ice cream. Customers can donate to WE ARE in the store or provide proof of an online donation through a receipt or a "thank you" from WE ARE for a free scoop, according to Ben & Jerry's.
Customers can visit the shop at 3332 W. Friendly Ave. in Greensboro, which recently re-opened with takeout and delivery offered daily from noon to 10 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.