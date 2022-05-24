Greensboro native's new book aims to make life easier in the kitchen — but it's not a cookbook

Greensboro native Kendra Adachi is back with her second book, a food-focused follow-up to “The Lazy Genius Way, a New York Times bestseller that has sold 100,000 copies.

“The Lazy Genius Kitchen” (Waterbrook, $26) is off to a good start — selling almost 15,000 copies in its first week of sales this spring.

Adachi, 40, is the founder of The Lazy Genius Collective website (thelazygeniuscollective.com), which has nearly a million annual visitors. She also does The Lazy Genius Podcast, which has surpassed 15 million downloads. She has 187,000 followers on Instagram.

On May 17, Adachi entertained a crowd of about 70 people at Bookmarks in downtown Winston-Salem, talking about the Lazy Genius way, and how it applies to life in the kitchen.

The Lazy Genius approach is all about making life easier, said Adachi, a self-professed lifelong obsessive over efficiency.

“My brain is wired for efficiency — how can we avoid unnecessary steps,” Adachi said in a telephone interview this month.

Before founding The Lazy Genius Collective, Adachi had been doing a lot of writing for the internet. “In conversations on the internet and in real life, I started to notice how tired all the women in my life were. I saw they were tired about things they didn’t need to be tired about, because they thought everything mattered,” Adachi said.

Before long Adachi had a new mission: “I want to help people care about the things that matter to them and let go of the things that don’t.”

She started her website in 2015, and the podcast in 2016. In “The Lazy Genius Way,” released in August 2020, she laid out her 13 principles to help people sort it all out.

“The Lazy Genius Kitchen” basically applies those same principles to food, cooking and eating.

Adachi had previously taught cooking classes and even started her own baking business. But “The Lazy Genius Kitchen” is most definitely not a cookbook. It doesn’t have a single recipe (though her website does). Instead, it’s about everything but the recipes. It’s about how to find the shop, prep, cook and clean in a way that fits each person’s personality and lifestyle.

It’s a self-help book for how to use your kitchen. “It’s like a guidebook to understand the room, all the things that happen in that room,” she said.

Adachi said she wrote “The Lazy Genius Kitchen” because about 30% of what she was doing on her website and podcast involved food, and about 40% involved time management, and 30% involved other topics. “But even a lot of the time management was about the kitchen,” she said.

“A Lazy Genius is a genius about the things that matter and lazy about the things that don’t,” Adachi said.

For example, when it comes to kitchen prep, someone stuck in the genius way is constantly striving to keep the freezer and fridge fully stocked at all times for all contingences, leading to long days of cooking to make freezer meals and plans for leftovers.

On the other hand, the prep cook stuck in the lazy way never does any advance prep at all.

Both people feel overwhelmed — one from being loaded down with work, the other from always being behind and not ready.

Part 1 of “The Lazy Genius Kitchen” lays out five steps to find the right balance for you. Those steps are prioritize, essentialize, organize, personalize and systemize.

The Lazy Genius way then is prioritizing or naming what matters, getting rid of what doesn’t, organizing what you need, personalizing it for you, and systemizing or creating a flow or rhythm.

Part 2 applies those five steps — kitchen space, meals, planning, shopping and storing, prep and the actual mealtimes.

In Part 2, you might find yourself rearranging your cabinets to allow easier access to the most frequently used items. You might find yourself no longer buying the kale you think you should eat for good health but always end up throwing out when it goes bad. You may find that advance prep or a convenience food for breakfast makes sense for busy weekday mornings.

Part 3, titled “Use What You Have,” includes the most practical advice, including cooking techniques, ingredients that “pack a flavor punch,” and equipment and utensils.

So, here Adachi explains how to make soup, the kind of pan to use for braising, and some specific tasks to give to the kids.

Adachi’s final piece of advice (one of her 13 Lazy Genius principles): Start small. Efficient change, or change designed to increase efficiency, is best done one step at a time, in a logical order.

The end goal, she said, is for everyone to enjoy their kitchen, using it in the way that makes sense for them. For one person, that might be just making coffee and heating up takeout. For someone else, it might be making bread, soups and more from scratch day in and day out.

“Ideally, we all want to like our kitchen, but we need someone to tell us it’s OK to use it the way we need to use it,” she said.

“What I want people to experience is permission and practical tools to create a space we can enjoy.”

336-727-7394 @mhastingswsj

