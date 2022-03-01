Greensboro's Machete a semifinalist for a James Beard Award for Best New Restaurant

Machete, a restaurant that opened just at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, is among the nationwide semifinalists for a James Beard Award for Best New Restaurant.
The James Beard Foundation, which runs the award, announced its semifinalists in that and many other categories on Feb. 23.
Machete, at 600-C Battleground Ave. in Greensboro, is among two N.C. restaurants in the 30 semifinalists for Best New Restaurant. The other is Nani’s Piri Piri Chicken in Asheville.
Other N.C. semifinalists in other categories are Chai Pani in Asheville for Outstanding Restaurant, Curate in Asheville for Outstanding Hospitality, Cleophus Hethington of Benne on Eagle in Asheville for Emerging Chef, Susannah Gebhart of Old World Levain (OWL) Bakery in Asheville for Outstanding Baker and Alley Twenty Six in Durham for Outstanding Bar Program.
In addition, nine N.C. chefs were among the 20 semifinalists for Best Chef Southeast. Two of those are in Winston-Salem: Peyton Smith, the chef/owner of Mission Pizza Napoletana, and Stephanie Tyson, the chef/co-owner of Sweet Potatoes.
The other N.C. chefs are Katie Button of Curate in Asheville, Sunny Gerhart of St. Roch Fine Oysters + Bar in Raleigh, Cheetie Kumar of Garland in Raleigh, Oscar Diaz of the Cortez in Raleigh, Ricky Moore of Saltbox Seafood Joint in Durham, Greg Collier of Leah & Louise in Charlotte and Aaron Vandemark of Panciuto in Hillsborough.
Machete is owned by Tal Blevins and run by co-chefs Kevin Cattrell and Lydia Greene. The restaurant grew out of a popular supper club that the two chefs used to run.
Blevins has said he was inspired to create Machete after becoming a partner with Lazy Bear, a Michelin two-star pop-up dinner party in San Francisco, where he lived for 20 years while working for a gaming company.
Machete uses “the best ingredients locally and from around the world to fulfill our vision of creating distinctive, delicious, beautiful comfort food and cocktail,” the restaurant says on its website.
Machete’s current menu features such dishes as beef tartare with miso, daikon and carrot; pork belly with tamarind, citrus and tomatillo; roasted cauliflower with brown butter, sherry and hazelnuts; and whole fish with allium mignonette and fresh greens.
The foundation will announce its short list of finalists March 16. Winners will be celebrated in a ceremony on June 13 in Chicago. For the full list of 2022 Restaurant and Chef Awards semifinalists, visit jamesbeard.org/awards.
