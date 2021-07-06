Grilling expert turns his tongs to vegetables

One important thing to note about vegetables for grilling is that they generally lack fat. Fat that is naturally present in a rib-eye steak, for example, helps it stay nice and moist, and prevents it from sticking to the grill. Vegetable for grilling, in contrast, have to have the fat added. The fat can be the oil in a marinade (or salad dressing), butter added during basting, or even a wrapping of bacon or pancetta around that ear of corn. Either way, you have to add fat to vegetables on the grill.

Speaking of moisture, vegetables are mostly water, which makes them cook differently than meats and seafood. Vegetables super-high in water include tomatoes, peppers and squash, but, Raichlen says, even dense root vegetables are about 80% water. He recommends quick, high-heat direct grilling for high-moisture vegetables, and gentler, longer cooking for lower-moisture and denser vegetables, such as sweet potatoes.

Smoke also penetrates vegetables differently. Though high-moisture vegetables as tomatoes and onions do well with straight smoking, Raichlen says, such denser vegetables as turnips and rutabagas should be blanched or otherwise par-cooked to allow smoke to penetrate beyond the surface.

In fact, Raichlen recommends boiling or other par-cooking for most hard or dense vegetables, including potatoes, cauliflowers and artichokes.

But any special attention you give grilled vegetables will be well repaid. As Raichlen points out, grilling vegetables caramelizes their natural sugars, giving them a luscious sweetness that serves to intensify their natural flavors. For this reason alone, grilling often becomes the favorite way of cooking vegetables for anyone who tries it.

