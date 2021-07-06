Grilling expert turns his tongs to vegetables

One important thing to note about vegetables for grilling is that they generally lack fat. Fat that is naturally present in a rib-eye steak, for example, helps it stay nice and moist, and prevents it from sticking to the grill. Vegetable for grilling, in contrast, have to have the fat added. The fat can be the oil in a marinade (or salad dressing), butter added during basting, or even a wrapping of bacon or pancetta around that ear of corn. Either way, you have to add fat to vegetables on the grill.
Speaking of moisture, vegetables are mostly water, which makes them cook differently than meats and seafood. Vegetables super-high in water include tomatoes, peppers and squash, but, Raichlen says, even dense root vegetables are about 80% water. He recommends quick, high-heat direct grilling for high-moisture vegetables, and gentler, longer cooking for lower-moisture and denser vegetables, such as sweet potatoes.
Smoke also penetrates vegetables differently. Though high-moisture vegetables as tomatoes and onions do well with straight smoking, Raichlen says, such denser vegetables as turnips and rutabagas should be blanched or otherwise par-cooked to allow smoke to penetrate beyond the surface.
In fact, Raichlen recommends boiling or other par-cooking for most hard or dense vegetables, including potatoes, cauliflowers and artichokes.
But any special attention you give grilled vegetables will be well repaid. As Raichlen points out, grilling vegetables caramelizes their natural sugars, giving them a luscious sweetness that serves to intensify their natural flavors. For this reason alone, grilling often becomes the favorite way of cooking vegetables for anyone who tries it.
Grilled Avocados With Catalonian Fire-Roasted Tomato And Almond Sauce
Makes 4 to 8 servings
For the avocados:
Vegetable oil for oiling the grill grate
4 ripe but firm avocados
Extra virgin olive oil, for brushing
Coarse salt (sea or kosher) and freshly ground black pepper
For the salbitxada:
¼ cup marcona almonds or blanched California almonds
2 large, luscious ripe tomatoes
1 jalapeño or serrano pepper, or a
3 × 2-inch piece of poblano pepper
3 cloves garlic, peeled (or 1 small shallot, peeled and cut in half) and skewered on a toothpick
3 tablespoons chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves, plus 8 sprigs for serving
½ teaspoon freshly and finely grated lemon zest
1 tablespoon sherry vinegar, or to taste
3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
Coarse salt (sea or kosher) and freshly ground black pepper
1. Set up your grill for direct grilling and heat to high. If enhancing a charcoal fire, add the wood chunks or chips to the coals; if enhancing a gas fire, place the chunks or chips in your grill’s smoker box or place chunks under the grate directly over one or more burners. Brush or scrape the grill grate clean and oil it well.
2. Meanwhile, halve and pit the avocados. Lightly brush the flesh of the avocados with olive oil and season with salt and pepper.
3. Arrange the avocados cut sides down on the grill, so each half runs on the diagonal to the bars of the grate. Grill until browned, 2 to 3 minutes per side. Transfer the avocados to a platter and cool to room temperature. Drizzle with a little more olive oil.
4. Meanwhile, make the salbitxada: Place a dry heavy skillet on the grill grate over the fire. Add the almonds and cook until roasted and fragrant, about 2 minutes, stirring frequently. Watch carefully. Transfer to a bowl and let cool.
5. If you don’t feel like grilling the other ingredients for the salbitxada, char them in the dry skillet you used for the almonds, 1 to 2 minutes per side. Otherwise, arrange the tomatoes, jalapeño, and garlic on the grate. Grill until the tomato and jalapeño skins are blistered and the garlic is browned, about 1 minute per side, turning with tongs. Do not overcook the tomatoes—you want them to remain cool in the center. Transfer the vegetables to the cutting board and let cool. Peel the tomatoes if you fee like it (I usually don’t bother). Cut in half widthwise and wring out and discard the seeds. Cut out and discard the stem ends. Cut the jalapeño in half and remove the seeds (or leave them in if you like your salbitxada spicy). Unskewer the garlic. Roughly chop the tomatoes, jalapeño, and garlic.
6. Coarsely grind the almonds in a food processor fitted with a metal chopping blade. Add the tomatoes, jalapeño, garlic, chopped parsley, and lemon zest and run the processor in short bursts to coarsely grind. I prefer a chunky salbitxada to a smooth one, but that’s me; if you’d prefer a smoother sauce, pulse it more. Work in the sherry vinegar, olive oil, and salt and pepper to taste: The sauce should be a little tart and highly seasoned. You’ll have about 1½ cups. The avocados and salbitxada can be prepared to this stage several hours ahead. In fact, salbitxada tastes best if rested at room temperature a couple of hours before serving.
7. Just before serving, spoon the salbitxada into and over the avocados. Garnish each with a parsley sprig and serve at room temperature.
Recipe from Steven Raichlen’s “How to Grill Vegetables” (Workman)
Zucchini “Burnt Ends” With Herb Butter and Lemon
Makes 4 servings
8 tablespoons (1 stick) unsalted butter or extra virgin olive oil
2 cloves garlic, peeled and slightly flattened with the side of a knife
1 teaspoon freshly and finely grated lemon zest
3 tablespoons stemmed, chopped fresh dill or mint leaves, plus 3 tablespoons for serving
½ teaspoon hot red pepper flakes (optional)
8 small zucchini (each 6 to 8 ounces)
Coarse salt (sea or kosher) and freshly ground black pepper
Vegetable oil for oiling the grill grate
1. Make the lemon herb butter: Melt the butter in a small saucepan over medium heat. Add the garlic, lemon zest, 3 tablespoons of chopped dill and the hot red pepper flakes (if using). Cook until fragrant, about 3 minutes. Remove the pan from the heat and let it cool. Discard the garlic. 2. Cut off and discard the ends of the zucchini. Using a mandoline equipped with a finger guard, thinly slice one zucchini lengthwise. (The slices should be the thickness of a quarter.) Lay the slices flat on a rimmed sheet pan. Lightly brush the slices on both sides with the lemon herb butter and season with salt and pepper.
3. Fold a zucchini slice into an accordion shape (like multiple Ws) and thread it onto a flat skewer. Don’t worry if a few of the slices break—skewer the pieces back to back. Continue threading until all the slices from a single zucchini are on the skewer. The green skin should be on the top and bottom. If using round bamboo skewers, insert a second skewer parallel to the first. (This keeps the zucchini slices from spinning.) Slice, butter, season, and skewer the remaining zucchini the same way. You should wind up with 8 kebabs. It’s best to skewer the zucchini right before grilling.
4. Meanwhile, set up your grill for direct grilling and heat to high. If enhancing a charcoal fire, add the wood chunks or chips to the coals; if enhancing a gas fire, place the chunks or chips in your grill’s smoker box or place chunks under the grate directly over one or more burners. Brush or scrape the grill grate clean and oil it well.
5. Arrange the zucchini kebabs, skin side down, on the grate and grill until darkly browned, even singed, at the edges, 3 to 4 minutes. Turn and grill the other side skin side down the
same way, 6 to 8 minutes in all. Baste the zucchini skewers with the lemon herb butter as they grill. Transfer to a platter or plates for serving and spoon any remaining butter over them. Serve immediately.
Recipe from Steven Raichlen’s “How to Grill Vegetables” (Workman)
Emilia-Romagna “Elote” (Corn Grilled with Garlic, Basil, and Cheese)
Makes 4 servings
Vegetable oil for oiling the grill grate
4 ears of sweet corn in the husk
4 tablespoons (½ stick) unsalted butter
1 clove garlic, peeled and minced
4 basil leaves, cut into thin slivers
Coarse salt (sea or kosher) and freshly ground black pepper
¾ cup freshly and finely grated Parmigiano-Reggiano or Pecorino Romano cheese
1. Set up your grill for direct grilling and heat to high. Brush or scrape the grill grate clean and oil it well.
2. Meanwhile, husk the corn: Cut the tapered ends off and strip back the husk as though you were peeling a banana. Strip them all the way back so you expose the entire ear, including the last inch at the bottom. Tie the husks back with butcher’s string—the idea is to make a handle for eating the corn. Alternatively, use one or two strips of husk to tie off the handle. Pull off and discard any silk (the fine filaments between the husk and the ear). Skip this step if your corn comes already husked.
3. Melt the butter in a small saucepan. Stir in the garlic and basil, and cook over medium-high heat until fragrant, but not brown, about 2 minutes.
4. Lightly brush the corn on all sides with the garlic-basil butter and season with salt and pepper. Arrange the ears on the grate, sliding the foil grill shield under the tied-back husks to keep them from burning. Grill the corn until the kernels are darkly browned, rotating the ears every minute or so to ensure the ears cook evenly. You may hear some popcorn-like crackling—cool! Baste the corn with more garlic-basil butter as it grills. Total cooking time will be 8 to 12 minutes.
5. Transfer the corn to a platter or plates and brush one final time with the garlic-basil butter. Sprinkle the corn on all sides with the grated cheese and dig in.
Recipe from Steven Raichlen’s “How to Grill Vegetables” (Workman)
