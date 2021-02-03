 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Group is matching donations for restaurant workers' relief fund
0 comments

Group is matching donations for restaurant workers' relief fund

{{featured_button_text}}

The North Carolina chapter of Les Dames d'Escoffier, a professional group for women in the food and hospitality industries, is matching funds up to $5,000 for the N.C. Restaurant Workers Relief Fund.

The fund was established in March by the N.C. Restaurant and Lodging Association's foundation, a 501(c)(3)nonprofit.

The fund has so far dispensed more than $1 million in grants to cooks, servers, dishwashers, bartenders, housekeepers and others experiencing a financial hardship because of the pandemic.

Donations can be made through the Facebook page of the Les Dames N.C. chapter, @LesDamesNC.

Facebook pays the processing fees, so 100% of every donation goes to the fund.

336-727-7394

@mhastingsWSJ

0 comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News