Group is matching donations for restaurant workers' relief fund

The North Carolina chapter of Les Dames d'Escoffier, a professional group for women in the food and hospitality industries, is matching funds up to $5,000 for the N.C. Restaurant Workers Relief Fund.

The fund was established in March by the N.C. Restaurant and Lodging Association's foundation, a 501(c)(3)nonprofit.

The fund has so far dispensed more than $1 million in grants to cooks, servers, dishwashers, bartenders, housekeepers and others experiencing a financial hardship because of the pandemic.

Donations can be made through the Facebook page of the Les Dames N.C. chapter, @LesDamesNC.

Facebook pays the processing fees, so 100% of every donation goes to the fund.

