Halloween bar crawl planned Oct. 23
Otis & Wawa’s Halloween Bar Crawl will be held from 3 to 9 p.m. Oct. 23 in downtown Winston-Salem.

The event will include a costume contest, live music, games, prizes, giveaways and drink specials. A portion of the proceeds will be given to a local non-profit organization.

A ticket costs $10, or $15 at the door, and includes an event cup, swag bag, giveaways and a wristband.

A $35 VIP ticket includes event cup, swag bag, and limited-edition Otis & Wawa hat.

Participating locations will be announced soon.

For more information or tickets, visit www.otisandwawa.com.

336-727-7394

@mhastingsWSJ

Breaking News