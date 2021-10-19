Halloween bar crawl planned Oct. 23

Otis & Wawa’s Halloween Bar Crawl will be held from 3 to 9 p.m. Oct. 23 in downtown Winston-Salem.
The event will include a costume contest, live music, games, prizes, giveaways and drink specials. A portion of the proceeds will be given to a local non-profit organization.
A ticket costs $10, or $15 at the door, and includes an event cup, swag bag, giveaways and a wristband.
A $35 VIP ticket includes event cup, swag bag, and limited-edition Otis & Wawa hat.
Participating locations will be announced soon.
For more information or tickets, visit www.otisandwawa.com.
336-727-7394
@mhastingsWSJ
