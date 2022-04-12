Ham and eggs take center stage at Easter

An Easter feast is going to cost a bit more this year, considering how much prices have gone up in the grocery store.
Fortunately, two stars of the classic Easter meal remain relatively affordable. So, ham and eggs figure prominently in the accompanying recipes.
The accompanying glaze for ham is a bit like honey mustard — but with a kick. I use maple syrup for the sweetener and combine that honey and a good dose of sriracha.
Two teaspoons of sriracha will make a fairly mild glaze. Hot-sauce lovers can easily take four teaspoons or more.
Covering the ham with foil helps it retain moisture. It’s also important not to overbake — remember the ham is already fully cooked and you are really just heating it up. In fact, it’s perfectly OK to skip the glaze and serve the ham straight out of the fridge.
I like a salad to accompany ham. The accompanying recipe for asparagus salad features a simple lemon vinaigrette. The other ingredients are negotiable, but I like this combination of onion, radish, red bell pepper, almonds and feta. One other ingredient that I think really makes the salad is egg, cooked just to the soft-boiled stage so the yolk is still soft, moist and luscious.
If you want a more substantial — and hot — accompaniment to the ham, try a potato gratin. Like the ham, my gratin makes enough to feed a crowd — but you may find folks going back for seconds. It’s a just a little bit addictive.
Ham and asparagus show up again in an Easter brunch quiche. This year, I’ve made one without a crust — it’s just a little bit lighter and a little bit easier — and it’s naturally gluten-free.
Because there is no crust, I use more eggs than usual. I prefer a quiche with heavy cream, but this recipe also works with half-and-half. But don’t try it with regular or skim milk, because the consistency won’t be right.
For dessert, nothing says springtime — or at least early springtime — to me more than something lemony. Lemon pound cake, lemon meringue pie, lemon cookies — there are so many tasty choices.
This year, I’m making classic lemon bars. These combine a shortbread crust with a lemon-curd topping. A lot of recipes call for pouring the uncooked curd mixture over the crust, but I like to at least partially pre-cook the curd on the stove because it helps keep the shortbread crispy. That way you have the nice contrast between the rich and crisp shortbread and the tangy, soft and velvety curd.
Now, that’s a sweet way to end an Easter feast.
Lemon Bars
Makes 20 to 24 squares
For the crust:
⅔ cup confectioners’ sugar, plus more for dusting
2 cups all-purpose flour
½ teaspoon salt
½ pound unsalted butter, at room temperature but cool and not too soft, cut into pats
For the filling:
8 egg yolks plus 3 whole eggs
2 cups granulated sugar
Pinch salt
3 to 4 tablespoons grated lemon zest
1 cup freshly squeezed lemon juice (4 to 6 lemons)
5 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into 5 pieces
1. Spray a 9-by-13-inch pan with cooking spray. Cut two long pieces of foil or waxed paper about 8 inches longer than the pan, fold in the middle to hold them together, then place in the pan with overhanging foil that forms handles. Spray the bottom and sides of the foil with cooking spray.
2. Place sugar, flour and salt in a food processor and pulse about 6 times until well mixed. Add the butter and process less than 10 seconds. Switch to pulsing and pulse only a couple times, just until mixture resembles coarse meal. Check the mixture for large pieces of butter, running your fingers through it and rubbing together any big pieces. (To do with with a processor, use one more 1 tablespoon butter, freeze it, then grate it into the sugar-flour mixture in a bowl.)
3. Transfer the crumbly mixture to the prepared pan and press into an even layer. Refrigerate at least 30 minutes.
4. When the mixture is halfway chilled, heat the oven to 350 degrees. Once the chilling period is up, transfer the pan to the middle rack of the oven and bake 15 to 20 minutes, until just slightly golden.
5. Meanwhile make the filling. Beat the eggs and egg yolks in a mixing bowl, then whisk in the sugar until combined. Finally, whisk in the salt, zest and juice. Transfer the mixture to a heavy-bottomed saucepan over medium-low heat. Whisk in the butter, one piece at a time, then stir constantly with a spatula till the mixture thickens to a thin sauce consistency, about 5 minutes.
6. For best results, strain the mixture through a sieve over the warm crust, and return pan to the oven and bake about 20 minutes, until mixture is set but slightly jiggly in the center. Cool thoroughly on a wire rack, about 1 hour.
7. Dust the top with sifted confectioners’ sugar. Grab the edges of the foil to lift and transfer to a cutting board, then cut into 20 squares.
Recipe from Michael Hastings
Asparagus Salad with Eggs and Almonds
Makes 4 to 8 servings
4 eggs
1 pound asparagus spears, trimmed and halved
2 tablespoons lemon juice
1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
Salt and pepper to taste
6 tablespoons olive oil
6 cups mixed salad greens
½ red onion or 4 green onions, thinly sliced
4 radishes, halved and thinly sliced
¼ cup diced red bell pepper
½ cup feta, crumbled
½ cup sliced or slivered almonds, toasted
1. Fill a large bowl with ice water; set aside. Bring 2 quarts water to a boil in a medium saucepan over medium-high. Carefully add eggs; cook 7 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer eggs to ice water in bowl.
2. Add asparagus to water and blanch for 1 to 2 minutes. Transfer to the ice water for 3 to 5 minutes.
3. Drain ice water. Pat asparagus dry. Peel the eggs and cut in half.
4. In a small bowl, whisk lemon juice and mustard with salt and pepper. Gradually whisk in olive oil. Taste and adjust as needed with more oil or lemon.
5. In a salad bowl, toss greens, onions, radishes, red pepper and asparagus. Stir in about half the dressing. Taste and add more dressing, salt and pepper as needed. Divide greens mixture among 4 to 8 plates and top each with a sprinkle of almonds and feta. Garnish with 1 to 2 egg halves.
Recipe from Michael Hastings
