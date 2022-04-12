Ham and eggs take center stage at Easter

An Easter feast is going to cost a bit more this year, considering how much prices have gone up in the grocery store.

Fortunately, two stars of the classic Easter meal remain relatively affordable. So, ham and eggs figure prominently in the accompanying recipes.

The accompanying glaze for ham is a bit like honey mustard — but with a kick. I use maple syrup for the sweetener and combine that honey and a good dose of sriracha.

Two teaspoons of sriracha will make a fairly mild glaze. Hot-sauce lovers can easily take four teaspoons or more.

Covering the ham with foil helps it retain moisture. It’s also important not to overbake — remember the ham is already fully cooked and you are really just heating it up. In fact, it’s perfectly OK to skip the glaze and serve the ham straight out of the fridge.

I like a salad to accompany ham. The accompanying recipe for asparagus salad features a simple lemon vinaigrette. The other ingredients are negotiable, but I like this combination of onion, radish, red bell pepper, almonds and feta. One other ingredient that I think really makes the salad is egg, cooked just to the soft-boiled stage so the yolk is still soft, moist and luscious.

If you want a more substantial — and hot — accompaniment to the ham, try a potato gratin. Like the ham, my gratin makes enough to feed a crowd — but you may find folks going back for seconds. It’s a just a little bit addictive.

Ham and asparagus show up again in an Easter brunch quiche. This year, I’ve made one without a crust — it’s just a little bit lighter and a little bit easier — and it’s naturally gluten-free.

Because there is no crust, I use more eggs than usual. I prefer a quiche with heavy cream, but this recipe also works with half-and-half. But don’t try it with regular or skim milk, because the consistency won’t be right.

For dessert, nothing says springtime — or at least early springtime — to me more than something lemony. Lemon pound cake, lemon meringue pie, lemon cookies — there are so many tasty choices.

This year, I’m making classic lemon bars. These combine a shortbread crust with a lemon-curd topping. A lot of recipes call for pouring the uncooked curd mixture over the crust, but I like to at least partially pre-cook the curd on the stove because it helps keep the shortbread crispy. That way you have the nice contrast between the rich and crisp shortbread and the tangy, soft and velvety curd.

Now, that’s a sweet way to end an Easter feast.

336-727-7394 @mhastingswsj

