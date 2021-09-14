 Skip to main content
Harlem restaurateur to appear at Bookmarks
For more than 15 years, Melba Wilson has brought a little taste of South Carolina to Harlem at her eponymous restaurant Melba’s.

On Sept. 25, as part of the Bookmarks Festival of Books, Wilson will be in Winston-Salem to talk about her restaurant, love of food and her cookbook, “Melba’s American Comfort” (Atria Books, 2016).

Wilson is “born, bred and buttered” in Harlem as she likes to say. But her culinary roots stem mostly from South Carolina and the family visits she made there summer after summer as a child.

"My paternal grandmother was from Hemingway, S.C.," she said. "She really developed my love of using food as a conduit for bringing people together. Every summer I would go down South. As soon as school was over, we would go down to South Carolina until August.

It was totally not what we were used to on 144th Street in New York — but that was where I got to see food where it came from.”

Wilson’s restaurant career took a roundabout route — she co-owned a Rent-A-Chauffeur business at one point — but in 1987 she got a job at Sylvia’s famed soul-food restaurant in Harlem, and she knew she was where she was meant to be.

“I just fell in love with the restaurant business. It didn’t feel like work,” Wilson said in her book.

She ended up staying at Sylvia’s for 11 years, notably launching Sylvia’s famous Gospel Sunday Brunch. Then came stints with Rosa Mexicano and Windows on the World before opening Melba’s in Harlem in 2005.

Melba’s reflects Wilson’s two worlds — South Carolina and Harlem — with a menu that is essentially Southern comfort food “with a dash of extra spice, a little urban edge, a taste of the melting pot, and a few ‘dee-lish’ twists,” she wrote in the book.

Wilson said in a telephone interview that the book represents both where she came from and where she is now. It includes the first cake she ever made for her uncle Roy, an applesauce spice cake, and her mother’s recipe for candied yams.

It’s filled with such Southern favorites as fried chicken, meatloaf, mac 'n' cheese, pineapple baked ham, cornbread, sweet potato pie and peach cobbler. But it also has some dishes that borrow from other eras or cultures, including vegetable spring rolls, slow-roasted adobo turkey and sautéed kale and mushrooms.

“My mac 'n' cheese is amazing,” Wilson said. “But it’s really hard to choose a favorite recipe. It’s like choosing a favorite child. My collard greens are no joke. But my fried chicken, my smothered pork chops, my shrimp and grits, my peach cobbler — mmm.”

If there is one dish that Melba’s is known for, it’s probably her fried chicken and eggnog waffles, partly because it’s a recipe that helped her beat Bobby Flay in competition on “Bobby Flay’s Throwdown” on the Food Network.

Her waffles start with a traditional raw-egg eggnog (with optional bourbon), and she likes to top them with strawberry butter or sliced strawberries.

“Melba’s American Comfort” includes four recipes for fried chicken. There’s the “Throwdown” that she serves with the waffles in the restaurant. There’s another buttermilk fried chicken with different seasoning, there’s an oven-fried version and a gluten-free version. Wilson said she spent a year perfecting the latter and highly recommends it for anyone avoiding wheat.

Wilson said that food has always been about bringing people together — something she learned years ago from watching her grandmother Amelia.

Wilson has relied on that power of food more than ever the last year and a half as the coronavirus pandemic has taken Melba’s and every other restaurant in the country on a roller-coaster ride that often had a lot more downs than ups. In her hometown of New York City — where more than 8 million people are crammed in about 300 square miles — survival, she said, came from restaurants sticking together, working together and learning how to adapt.

“The mom and pops, particularly, really felt it,” Wilson said of the pandemic. “But in a lot of ways, it has been galvanizing for us as a community. It showed us what we’re made of. As president of the Hospitality Alliance, I saw people working together — people looking for new options, people who had never done takeout before. People had to learn quickly to adapt. And through the Alliance, they had a way to pick up the phone and ask for advice.”

Wilson still worries about the future. “Business is booming right now. But we’re concerned about the upcoming months as it gets cold. People have to be vaccinated to dine inside (per New York City policy).”

She hopes that everyone from government leaders to even occasional diners recognizes what she has known for years.

“Restaurants are the lifelines of our communities,” she said. “They are the first jobs for many youngsters. When people are looking to fundraise, they come to restaurants for help. The restaurant industry is one of the largest private employers in the country. We are vital parts of the communities. When restaurants shut down, it’s not just that location that’s affected. It’s the produce market. It’s the fishmonger. It’s the truck driver who delivers the food. It’s a whole ecosystem.”

Melba Wilson at Bookmarks

Melba Wilson will participate in a panel discussion titled On the Table: Our Food Journeys with Adrian Miller and Belinda Smith-Sullivan from 11 to 11:45 a.m. Sept. 25 at Calvary Moravian Church as part of Bookmarks. Admission is free.

Smothered Pork Chops

Makes 4 servings

4 ¾-inch bone-in pork chops

½ cup buttermilk

½ cup plus 2 tablespoons olive oil

3 large yellow onions, sliced

3 cloves garlic, minced

2 teaspoons poultry seasoning

2 tablespoons minced fresh marjoram leaves

1 teaspoon paprika

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

1½ cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon cayenne pepper

2½ cups chicken broth

4 tablespoons (½ stick) unsalted butter

8 ounces sour cream

1. Put the chops and buttermilk in a large resealable plastic bag, set into a bowl, and refrigerate overnight. Remove chops from the bag and pat them dry with paper towels.

2. Heat the ½ cup oil in a large heavy pan, preferably cast-iron, that is both flameproof and ovenproof. Add the onions and sauté 5 to 7 minutes, until almost translucent. Add garlic and cook 2 minutes more. Transfer mixture to a small bowl and set aside.

3. Season the chops with poultry seasoning, marjoram, paprika and salt and pepper to taste. Put the flour, cayenne and a generous sprinkle of salt in a brown paper bag and shake to combine. Dredge the chops, one at a time, in the flour mixture.

4. Remove chops and reserve flour left in the bag.

5. Heat oven to 275 degrees.

6. Heat the remaining 2 tablespoons oil in the same pan in which you cooked the onions. Cook chops for 5 minutes on each side or until browned. Remove chops and add broth to pan, scraping up browned bits from bottom of pan with a wooden spoon. Stir in the butter.

7. Return chops to the pan, cover with the reserved onion and garlic and bake 20 minutes, or until chops are cooked through.

8. Meanwhile, put sour cream in a bowl and add just enough of the reserved seasoned flour from the bag to form a paste. Slowly pour the paste into the skillet and whisk to combine. Reduce heat to low and cook 5 minutes to make a gravy.

9. Smother chops with gravy and serve.

Recipe adapted from “Melba’s American Comfort” (Atria Books)

Throwdown Chicken and Eggnog Waffles

Throwdown Fried Chicken

Makes 4 servings

1 (3-pound) chicken, cut into 8 pieces

2 teaspoons kosher salt

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 teaspoon sweet Spanish paprika

1 teaspoon poultry seasoning

½ teaspoon garlic powder

1 tablespoon brown mustard

2 cups buttermilk

Peanut or vegetable oil, for frying

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons Goya Sazonador seasoning (See Note)

1. Put the chicken pieces in a bowl. Sprinkle with the salt, pepper, paprika, poultry seasoning, and garlic powder. Add the mustard and, using your hands (clean, of course), work all the seasonings into the meat. Pour in the buttermilk, cover with plastic wrap, and marinate in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours.

2. When ready to cook, pour 3 inches of oil into a deep, heavy-bottomed skillet (preferably cast iron) and heat to 325 degrees over medium heat.

3. While the oil is heating, combine the flour and Sazonador seasoning in a large brown paper bag. Add a few pieces of chicken at a time to the seasoned flour and shake the bag like you really mean it. Fry the chicken in batches until it is beautifully brown and crispy on one side, about 15 minutes. Then turn and cook on the other side until the chicken registers 160 degrees on an instant-read meat thermometer,

about another 15 minutes.

4. As the pieces are done, transfer them to drain on paper towels.

Note: Goya Sazonador is a dry seasoning blend sold in many U.S. stores, including Walmart, which consists primarily garlic, onion, monosodium glutamate, salt, parsley, cumin and oregano. Other seasoning blends could be substituted.

Recipe from “Melba’s American Comfort” (Atria Books)

Eggnog Waffles

Strawberry butter:

2 sticks (½ pound) unsalted butter

4 ounces fresh strawberries

A few drops grenadine syrup 2 cups all-purpose flour, sifted

Waffles:

2 teaspoons baking powder

Pinch ground cinnamon

Pinch ground nutmeg

1½ to 2 cups eggnog, homemade or store-bought (recipe below)

2 large eggs, separated

4 tablespoons (½ stick) unsalted butter, melted

Nonstick cooking spray, for the waffle iron

1. For the strawberry butter, put the butter in a food processor fitted with the metal blade, and blend until smooth. Add the berries and grenadine and pulse until combined, but with small pieces of berry still visible.

2. To make the waffles, combine the flour, baking powder, cinnamon, and nutmeg in a medium bowl. Whisk the eggnog, egg yolks, and butter in another bowl. Stir the wet ingredi­ents into the dry until combined; you don’t want the batter to be lumpy or too smooth— just right.

3. Whisk the egg whites until almost stiff; fold them into the batter.

4. Heat a waffle iron. Spray the waffle iron with cooking spray. Pour some of the batter into the middle of the iron, following the manufacturer’s instructions. Close and cook until golden brown and cooked through, 3 to 4 minutes. Repeat with the remaining batter. Top with strawberry butter to serve.

Recipe adapted from “Melba’s American Comfort” (Atria Books)

Eggnog

Makes 6 to 8 cups

1 ½ cups whole milk

1/23 cup heavy cream

1 tablespoon pure vanilla extract

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

Pinch ground nutmeg

4 large eggs, separated, plus 2 yolks

¾ cup sugar

2 ounces rum or bourbon (optional), or to taste

1. Combine milk and cream in a saucepot over medium-low heat and bring to a slow boil. Whisk in the vanilla, cinnamon, and nutmeg. Place the 6 yolks in a large heatproof mixing bowl. Slowly ladle half of the milk and cream mixture into the yolks, whisking vigorously. Pour the mixture back into the pot with the rest of the milk and cream, raise the heat to high, and continue whisking until the mixture thickens to the consistency of a loose pudding. Transfer back to the bowl, cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate to chill.

2. While the yolk mixture is chilling, place the 4 egg whites in a clean, dry bowl of an electric mixer. Using the whisk attachment, mix on high until whites begin to thicken. Continue beating as you gradually add the sugar; the whites will continue to stiffen. Remove yolk mixture from the fridge and whisk the whites by hand into the yolk mixture. Stir in rum or bourbon, if using, and serve. Eggnog will keep refrigerated for up to 1 week.

Recipe adapted from “Melba’s American Comfort” (Atria Books)

