Harlem restaurateur to appear at Bookmarks

Her waffles start with a traditional raw-egg eggnog (with optional bourbon), and she likes to top them with strawberry butter or sliced strawberries.

“Melba’s American Comfort” includes four recipes for fried chicken. There’s the “Throwdown” that she serves with the waffles in the restaurant. There’s another buttermilk fried chicken with different seasoning, there’s an oven-fried version and a gluten-free version. Wilson said she spent a year perfecting the latter and highly recommends it for anyone avoiding wheat.

Wilson said that food has always been about bringing people together — something she learned years ago from watching her grandmother Amelia.

Wilson has relied on that power of food more than ever the last year and a half as the coronavirus pandemic has taken Melba’s and every other restaurant in the country on a roller-coaster ride that often had a lot more downs than ups. In her hometown of New York City — where more than 8 million people are crammed in about 300 square miles — survival, she said, came from restaurants sticking together, working together and learning how to adapt.