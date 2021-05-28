Harris Teeter carrying tomato sauces from famed Carbone restaurant

Harris Teeter is now carrying tomato sauces from the famed, Michelin-starred Carbone restaurant in New York.

The sauces were previously available only in the Northeast.

The sauces come in three varieties: Marinara, Arrabbiata and Tomato Basil. The cost is $8.99 a jar.

Carbone is considered a New York institution known for its dining experience as much as its food.

For more information about the restaurant, visit carbonenewyork.com.

