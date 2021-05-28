Harris Teeter carrying tomato sauces from famed Carbone restaurant

Harris Teeter is now carrying tomato sauces from the famed, Michelin-starred Carbone restaurant in New York.
The sauces were previously available only in the Northeast.
The sauces come in three varieties: Marinara, Arrabbiata and Tomato Basil. The cost is $8.99 a jar.
Carbone is considered a New York institution known for its dining experience as much as its food.
For more information about the restaurant, visit carbonenewyork.com.
336-727-7394
@mhastingsWSJ
Tags
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Michael Hastings
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today