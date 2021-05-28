 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Harris Teeter carrying tomato sauces from famed Carbone restaurant
0 comments

Harris Teeter carrying tomato sauces from famed Carbone restaurant

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Carbone sauces

Carbone sauces now available at Harris Teeter include 

Marinara, Arrabbiata and Tomato Basil for $8.99/per jar.

 Michael Hastings

Harris Teeter is now carrying tomato sauces from the famed, Michelin-starred Carbone restaurant in New York.

The sauces were previously available only in the Northeast.

The sauces come in three varieties: Marinara, Arrabbiata and Tomato Basil. The cost is $8.99 a jar.

Carbone is considered a New York institution known for its dining experience as much as its food. 

For more information about the restaurant, visit carbonenewyork.com.

336-727-7394

@mhastingsWSJ

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Shia LaBeouf faces court ordered therapy sessions

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News