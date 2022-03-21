Heart association plans April fundraising dinner and auction

The American Heart Association will hold the 2022 Winston-Salem Heart Ball on April 22 at the Millennium Center at 101 W. Fifth St. in downtown Winston-Salem.
The event is a fundraiser for the 2022 Heart of Winston-Salem campaign, which focuses on healthy food access.
"Our focus on nutrition insecurity in our community has never been more important. By addressing the social, economic and environmental factors that contribute to overall health, we proactively create a healthier and stronger community. We know food insecurity is associated with higher levels of cardiovascular death, and malnutrition is associated with poor cardiovascular outcomes. Addressing social determinants of health and access to healthy food in innovative ways will greatly impact the health of our community,” said Lee Decker, vice president and chief compliance officer of Novant Health and the chair of the 2022 Heart of Winston-Salem campaign.
The Winston-Salem Heart Ball event includes dinner, a mobile auction, a live auction and live music.
People are also reading…
Tickets are $500 for a pair or $2,500 for a table of eight.
Go to WinstonSalemNCHeartBall.Heart.org for tickets or more information.
336-727-7394
@mhastingsWSJ