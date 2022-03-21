Heart association plans April fundraising dinner and auction

"Our focus on nutrition insecurity in our community has never been more important. By addressing the social, economic and environmental factors that contribute to overall health, we proactively create a healthier and stronger community. We know food insecurity is associated with higher levels of cardiovascular death, and malnutrition is associated with poor cardiovascular outcomes. Addressing social determinants of health and access to healthy food in innovative ways will greatly impact the health of our community,” said Lee Decker, vice president and chief compliance officer of Novant Health and the chair of the 2022 Heart of Winston-Salem campaign.