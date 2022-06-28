Herbs freshen up an array of summer cocktails

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
This is a great time for the summer herb garden. And as delicious an addition fresh herbs make to meals, we sometimes forget that herbs add a lot to beverages, too.

Yes, we all know about mint in iced tea, but there’s a lot more to herbed drinks than that.

Hastings Summer Drinks

Raspberry rosemary smash (clockwise from left), Practice What You Peach and mint julep 

Not all herbs are conducive to drinks, perhaps, but, in addition to mint, basil, thyme, rosemary and sage all have their place.

Iced tea goes well with thyme, basil, lemon verbena or chamomile flowers. Lemongrass and ginger are also refreshing in tea.

Most of those herbs can add a nice twist to lemonade, too.

Hastings Summer Drinks Mint julep

Herbs also add a nice touch to a host of summer cocktails. They can be added in a couple different ways. If the cocktail incorporates tea, you can use an herb-infused tea.

Similarly, you can make an herb-infused syrup. Many cocktails call for a simple syrup, or maybe a citrus syrup anyway, so it’s hardly any extra work to throw some herbs into the pot.

A simple syrup is just what it says: equal parts sugar and water stirred and brought to a boil just until the sugar dissolves. Adding herbs — and heating them in that boiling water – is an easy way to give any cocktail or other beverage a punch of herb flavor.

Hastings Summer Drinks Raspberry rosemary smash

To give the cocktail a lighter, fresher herb flavor, consider muddling fresh herbs in the glass just before making the drink. Muddling is simply pressing upon and essentially crushing the herbs so they release their essential oils and maximum flavor. Bar kits come with muddlers that are very similar to the pestles that come with mortars. But a spoon or other utensil can crush the herbs just fine. Muddling is typically done with not just the herbs but also a bit of citrus and sugar to get all the flavors to blend.

Today we offer recipes for both herb-infused tea and herb-infused syrup. Those two recipes can give you the foundation for a long list of beverages, with and without alcohol.

Hastings Summer Drinks Blackberry gin and tonic

It's still hard to beat a classic mint julep (which you might want to try with Old Nick Williams whiskey, made in Lewisville). But we also have recipes for a gimlet with basil, a gin and tonic with blackberry and sage, a raspberry smash with rosemary and lemonade with thyme. We tested the latter with locally made Sutler’s Spirits gin, and it was delicious.

Hastings Summer Drinks Thyme lemonade

Finally, Ayyoub Louhichi of Broad Branch Distillery shared a recipe combining fresh peaches (which are in season now) with basil. He uses Broad Branch’s Rye Fidelity for that. If you like something fruity but not sweet, this is a tasty, refreshing option.

Consider the accompanying recipe's general guidelines. You might like them a little stronger, a little sweeter, with more or fewer herbs, depending on your personal preferences.

Other ideas include lemon verbena tea, Long Island iced tea with mint, a martini with thyme, a blackberry-rosemary spritzer, raspberry mint gin fizz, and a margarita with strawberry and basil.

The list is nearly endless.

Herb-Infused Simple Syrup

1 cup water

1 cup granulated sugar

1 cup or 1 bunch fresh herb leaves, to taste

1. Bring water and sugar to a boil, stirring to dissolve sugar. Add herbs, remove from heat and let steep 10 to 15 minutes, until liquid takes on the flavor of the herbs.

2. Strain and discard herbs. Store syrup up to 2 weeks in the fridge.

Note: Herbs also can be used with such other flavorings as ginger, vanilla, lemon, lime or orange.

Recipe by Michael Hastings

Sage Simple Syrup

1 cup water

1 cup granulated sugar

1 handful fresh sage leaves

Bring all ingredients to a boil, stirring until sugar is dissolved. Remove from heat and let cool. Strain to remove sage. Store refrigerated in a glass container for up to 4 weeks.

Recipe by Michael Hastings

Thyme Lemonade

1¾ cups sugar

1 large bunch fresh thyme, plus sprigs, for garnish (optional)

2 cups fresh lemon juice (from about 10 lemons)

1 cup gin (optional)

In a medium pan, bring sugar, thyme, and 1 cup water to a boil; stir until sugar is dissolved, about 2 minutes. Remove from heat and let steep 15 minutes. Strain thyme syrup into a pitcher. Whisk in lemon juice, gin (if using), and 5 cups cold water. Taste and add up to 1 cup more water if desired (keeping in mind that the ice in each glass will dilute the flavor.) Refrigerate 1 to 2 hours to chill. Serve over ice with fresh thyme leaves and lemon slices as garnish.

Recipe by Michael Hastings

Mint Julep

Handful fresh mint leaves (about a dozen), plus a sprig or two for garnish

2 tablespoons simple syrup

2 ounces bourbon

Place mint and simple syrup in a rocks glass. Gently muddle or crush the mint leaves against the side of the glass. Add crushed ice and bourbon to the glass. Stir, then serve with a sprig of mint for garnish.

Recipe by Michael Hastings

Blackberry Sage Gin and Tonic

8 to 10 blackberries, plus more for garnish

1 ounce sage simple syrup (recipe below)

Splash of lemon juice

1½ ounces Sutler’s or other gin

Sparkling water

Sage leaves for garnish

In a cocktail shaker, muddle the berries with the herbed syrup and lemon juice. Add ice and gin and shake 20 to 30 seconds. Place fresh ice in a tumbler, then strain shaker contents into the tumbler. Garnish with fresh berries and sage and serve immediately.

Note: Instead of sage syrup, you can substitute plain simply syrup, muddled with a tablespoon or so of fresh sage leaves.

Recipe by Michael Hastings

Raspberry Rosemary Smash

6 to 9 raspberries plus more for garnish

1 tablespoon rosemary leaves plus sprig for garnish

1 tablespoon granulated sugar

Juice of ½ lime

1 to 2 ounces vodka

Ice

Soda water

Combine raspberries, herb and sugar in the bottom of a rocks glass. Muddle until raspberries are completely broken up and mushy. Add juice of half a lime, vodka and ice. Top with a bit of soda water. Garnish with sprig of rosemary and two or three raspberries if desired.

Recipe by Michael Hastings

Basil Gimlet

5 large basil leaves plus more for garnish

1 tablespoon (½ ounce) fresh lime juice

1 tablespoon (½ ounce) simple syrup

2 ounces gin or vodka

Lime slice for garnish

Muddle the basil, lime and syrup in a shaker. Add gin and crushed ice. Shake and strain into a (preferably chilled) cocktail glass. Serve immediately, garnish with slice of lime and a sprig of basil.

Recipe by Michael Hastings

Practice What You Peach

1 ounce basil peach syrup (recipe below), or to taste

2 ounces Rye Fidelity (high rye whiskey)

2 dashes aromatic bitters

Basil leaves for garnish

1. To make the peach basil syrup: Remove the pit from 2 peaches; blend with ½ cup water, until smooth. Strain. In a pan, combine 1 cup water, 1 cup sugar and bring to a boil. Add 1 cup slightly chopped fresh basil leaves; remove from heat and steep 15 minutes. Then strain.

2. Add equal parts basil syrup and peach pureee to a blender; blend until smooth, then strain.

3. Stir syrup and rye with ice in a rocks glass. Serve with a basil leaf.

Recipe adapted from Ayyoub Louhichi of Broad Branch Distillery.

Herb-Infused Tea

4 cups water

4 tablespoons fresh mint or other herb leaves

4 tea bags or strainer with loose tea (4 to 5 teaspoons)

Bring water and herbs to a boil. Place tea in teapot and add the boiling water. Let steep about 5 minutes, depending on the type of tea and the desired strength.

Recipe by Michael Hastings

