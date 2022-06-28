Herbs freshen up an array of summer cocktails

This is a great time for the summer herb garden. And as delicious an addition fresh herbs make to meals, we sometimes forget that herbs add a lot to beverages, too.

Yes, we all know about mint in iced tea, but there’s a lot more to herbed drinks than that.

Not all herbs are conducive to drinks, perhaps, but, in addition to mint, basil, thyme, rosemary and sage all have their place.

Iced tea goes well with thyme, basil, lemon verbena or chamomile flowers. Lemongrass and ginger are also refreshing in tea.

Most of those herbs can add a nice twist to lemonade, too.

Herbs also add a nice touch to a host of summer cocktails. They can be added in a couple different ways. If the cocktail incorporates tea, you can use an herb-infused tea.

Similarly, you can make an herb-infused syrup. Many cocktails call for a simple syrup, or maybe a citrus syrup anyway, so it’s hardly any extra work to throw some herbs into the pot.

A simple syrup is just what it says: equal parts sugar and water stirred and brought to a boil just until the sugar dissolves. Adding herbs — and heating them in that boiling water – is an easy way to give any cocktail or other beverage a punch of herb flavor.

To give the cocktail a lighter, fresher herb flavor, consider muddling fresh herbs in the glass just before making the drink. Muddling is simply pressing upon and essentially crushing the herbs so they release their essential oils and maximum flavor. Bar kits come with muddlers that are very similar to the pestles that come with mortars. But a spoon or other utensil can crush the herbs just fine. Muddling is typically done with not just the herbs but also a bit of citrus and sugar to get all the flavors to blend.

Today we offer recipes for both herb-infused tea and herb-infused syrup. Those two recipes can give you the foundation for a long list of beverages, with and without alcohol.

It's still hard to beat a classic mint julep (which you might want to try with Old Nick Williams whiskey, made in Lewisville). But we also have recipes for a gimlet with basil, a gin and tonic with blackberry and sage, a raspberry smash with rosemary and lemonade with thyme. We tested the latter with locally made Sutler’s Spirits gin, and it was delicious.

Finally, Ayyoub Louhichi of Broad Branch Distillery shared a recipe combining fresh peaches (which are in season now) with basil. He uses Broad Branch’s Rye Fidelity for that. If you like something fruity but not sweet, this is a tasty, refreshing option.

Consider the accompanying recipe's general guidelines. You might like them a little stronger, a little sweeter, with more or fewer herbs, depending on your personal preferences.

Other ideas include lemon verbena tea, Long Island iced tea with mint, a martini with thyme, a blackberry-rosemary spritzer, raspberry mint gin fizz, and a margarita with strawberry and basil.

The list is nearly endless.

