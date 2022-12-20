Here are two of my favorite holiday cookies

Eggnog Cream Cheese Bars

Makes 12 large or 24 smaller bars

For the crust:

2¾ cups graham cracker crumbs

¾ teaspoon ground cinnamon

¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg

8 tablespoons (1 stick) butter, melted

For the filling:

12 ounces cream cheese, softened

½ cup sugar

1 tablespoon all-purpose flour

1 large egg, room temperature

1 large egg yolk, room temperature

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 tablespoons dark rum

¼ cup heavy cream

½ teaspoon ground nutmeg

1. Place oven rack in middle position and heat oven to 325 degrees. Line a 9-by-13-inch baking pan with enough foil so that some hangs over the edges to create handles. Butter the bottom and sides of the foil.

2. Put graham crackers crumbs, cinnamon and nutmeg in a mixing bowl and mix well. Stir in melted butter until crumbs are evenly moistened. Transfer to prepared pan and press crumbs evenly over the bottom and ½ inch up the sides. Bake crust 8 minutes, then let cool while you make the filling.

3. Increase oven temperature to 350 degrees. Place cream cheese in electric mixer with paddle attachment. Mix on low speed about 1 minute, then blend in sugar and flour. Add the egg and the yolk and blend until smooth. Stop mixer to scrape down the sides of the bowl, the mix in vanilla, rum and cream. Pour filling over the baked and cooled crust. Sprinkle top with nutmeg.

4. Bake about 25 minutes or until the filling looks set when you give the pan a gentle shake. Cover pan loosely with paper towels and cool 1 hour at room temperature. Discard paper towels and refrigerate 1 hour. Then cover with plastic and chill thoroughly, 6 hours or overnight.

5. Grab the ends of the foil to lift the bars out of the pan. Place on cutting board and cut into 12 large or 24 smaller bars. Use a metal spatula to remove each bar from the foil. Wrap each in plastic and keep refrigerated up to 5 days until ready to serve.

Recipe from “125 Cookies” by Elinor Klivans