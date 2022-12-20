Here are two of my favorite holiday cookies

Eggnog Cream Cheese Bars
Makes 12 large or 24 smaller bars
For the crust:
2¾ cups graham cracker crumbs
¾ teaspoon ground cinnamon
¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg
8 tablespoons (1 stick) butter, melted
For the filling:
12 ounces cream cheese, softened
½ cup sugar
1 tablespoon all-purpose flour
1 large egg, room temperature
1 large egg yolk, room temperature
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
2 tablespoons dark rum
¼ cup heavy cream
½ teaspoon ground nutmeg
1. Place oven rack in middle position and heat oven to 325 degrees. Line a 9-by-13-inch baking pan with enough foil so that some hangs over the edges to create handles. Butter the bottom and sides of the foil.
2. Put graham crackers crumbs, cinnamon and nutmeg in a mixing bowl and mix well. Stir in melted butter until crumbs are evenly moistened. Transfer to prepared pan and press crumbs evenly over the bottom and ½ inch up the sides. Bake crust 8 minutes, then let cool while you make the filling.
3. Increase oven temperature to 350 degrees. Place cream cheese in electric mixer with paddle attachment. Mix on low speed about 1 minute, then blend in sugar and flour. Add the egg and the yolk and blend until smooth. Stop mixer to scrape down the sides of the bowl, the mix in vanilla, rum and cream. Pour filling over the baked and cooled crust. Sprinkle top with nutmeg.
4. Bake about 25 minutes or until the filling looks set when you give the pan a gentle shake. Cover pan loosely with paper towels and cool 1 hour at room temperature. Discard paper towels and refrigerate 1 hour. Then cover with plastic and chill thoroughly, 6 hours or overnight.
5. Grab the ends of the foil to lift the bars out of the pan. Place on cutting board and cut into 12 large or 24 smaller bars. Use a metal spatula to remove each bar from the foil. Wrap each in plastic and keep refrigerated up to 5 days until ready to serve.
Recipe from “125 Cookies” by Elinor Klivans
Cranberry Walnut Rugelach
Makes 64 rugelach
For the dough:
1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, softened
8 ounces low-fat cream cheese, softened
½ teaspoon salt
½ cup sugar
2 cups all-purpose flour
For the filling:
1 cup sugar
1½ tablespoons ground cinnamon
1 cup (about 5 ounces) dried cranberries, chopped
1 cup finely chopped walnuts
1 teaspoon ground allspice
8 tablespoons (1 stick) butter, melted
For baking:
1 egg, beaten
1. For the dough, combine butter, cream cheese and salt in an electric mixer with paddle attachment. Blend on low speed until smooth. Add sugar and blend until fluffy, about 1 minute. Add flour, and blend until dough forms, about 45 seconds. (The dough will be soft and sticky.) Divide into 2 equal pieces, shape into discs, wrap in plastic, and refrigerate until firm, at least 2 hours or overnight.
2. For the filling, stir the sugar and cinnamon in a small bowl. Remove 3 tablespoons of mixture and set aside. To remaining mixture, add cranberries, walnuts and allspice and stir, then stir in the melted butter.
3. Position oven rack in the middle and upper third of the oven. Heat oven to 350 degrees. Line 3 baking sheets with parchment paper.
4. Remove 1 piece of dough from refrigerator, unwrap and cut into 4 equal pieces. Roll each into a smooth ball. Lightly flour work surface and rolling pin and roll 1 piece of dough into a 10-inch circle. Trim the edges, using a plate or pie pan as a guide, so the resulting circle is 9½ inches in diameter. Cut into 8 equal wedges. (A pizza cutter works well for this.) Leaving a ¾-inch border, place 1 teaspoon filling on each wedge. Roll each wedge, starting from wide edge, and transfer to parchment, point side down, about 1½ inches apart. Once sheet is full. gently use thumb and forefinger to push ends together to form a curved crescent. Brush each with beaten egg and sprinkle with reserved cinnamon sugar.
5. Bake about 20 minutes, until tops are golden. For best results, switch the sheets top to bottom and front to back halfway through, to ensure even browning. Use a metal spatula to gently loosen each rugelach from the parchment and transfer to wire rack to cool. Cover cooled rugelach with plastic and store at room temperature up to 3 days.
Recipe from “125 Cookies” by Elinor Klivans
