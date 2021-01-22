Hispanic League is streaming cooking demos

The Hispanic League’s next online cooking demonstration will be at 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29.

The demo can be viewed on the league’s Facebook page.

Iris Cole, the league’s new president, will lead the demo, preparing crujiente de Malta, a Spanish Egg Roll made with vegetables and filo dough.

The league has been producing cooking demos since last May, usually the last Friday of each month, each focusing on a different Hispanic culture and cuisine. The programs are partially live, with recorded segments.

Recipes are published on the Facebook page in advance for anyone interested in cooking along. The programs also include musical performances and travel videos associated with the featured culture. “Some of them are in Spanish and some of them are in English, but the recipes are published in both languages, so you can follow along no matter what language you speak,” said Mari Jo Turner, the league’s executive director.

Previous programs have featured Argentina, Puerto Rice, Venezuela, Columbia, Mexico and more countries. Turner said that the cooking demos have received more than 8,000 views since last May.