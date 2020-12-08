Home fries get a Mexican twist in this hearty brunch dish

This recipe for Mexican home fries comes from "Mollie Katzen's Sunlight Cafe" (Hyperion, 2002). It's one of several of Katzen's ideas for flavoring fried potatoes.

Here, potatoes are just one part of the dish, which is supplemented with beans and tortillas, as well as such optional toppings as cheese, toasted pumpkin seeds, sour cream, salsa and cilantro.

It's almost like a potato-based version of vegetarian nachos.

This makes for a hearty brunch dish served with eggs any style.

