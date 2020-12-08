Home fries get a Mexican twist in this hearty brunch dish

Mexican Home Fries
Makes 5 to 6 servings
2 pounds potatoes (any kind), scrubbed and cut into ½-inch cubes
3 tablespoons olive oil
3 to 4 corn tortillas
¾ teaspoon salt
1 to 2 teaspoons unsalted butter (optional)
1½ to 2 cups chopped onion
1 cup diced bell pepper (any color)
¾ cup minced Anaheim or poblano chiles
2 teaspoons cumin
2 teaspoons minced garlic
1 cup cooked pinto beans (optional)
3 tablespoons fresh lime juice
Freshly ground black pepper
Red pepper flakes or cayenne
Optional toppings
1 cup grated Jack cheese
Lightly toasted pumpkin seeds
Sour cream
Salsa
Chopped cilantro
1. Place potatoes in a pot, cover with water by 1 inch and bring to a boil. Simmer until tender, then drain.
2. Place a skillet or large sauté pan over medium heat for 3 minutes. Add about 1 tablespoon of the oil and swirl to coat. Increase heat to medium-high and add half of the potatoes, spreading them in an even layer. Let them cook without stirring for 5 minutes. Meanwhile, cut the tortillas into pieces about 2 inches long; set aside.
3. Season potatoes with about ⅛ teaspoon salt, then flip with a spatula. Spread evenly and cook 5 to 8 minutes without stirring, until golden. Loosen from the bottom as needed, then toss. Cook another 1 to 2 minutes, then transfer to a plate or bowl, including any tasty tidbits from the bottom of the pan.
4. Repeat with remaining potatoes, using another tablespoon oil and ⅛ teaspoon salt.
5. Scrape out and wipe clean with paper towel. Return to the heat and add remaining tablespoon of oil. If desired, add the optional butter. When hot, add onion, bell pepper and chiles and sauté 5 to 8 minutes, until soft. Stir in cumin and remaining ½ teaspoon salt. Add tortilla pieces and garlic and cook, stirring occasionally, about 5 minutes.
6. Return the potatoes to the pan. Add beans, if using. Stir well. Sauté over medium heat for 10 to 20 minutes, or until everything is done to your liking. Sprinkle in lime juice and add black and red pepper and possibly more salt to taste.
7. Serve hot or warm with any combination of the optional cheese, pumpkin seeds, sour cream, salsa and cilantro.
Recipe adapted from "Mollie Katzen's Sunlight Cafe" (Hyperion, 2002)