Honey and habanero: A perfect pair for grilling sauces

The other week I asked my Facebook friends to share some favorite grilling recipes for Memorial Day.

Justin Hummell shared a blueberry sauce and a chimichurri. Both had two things in common: honey and habanero chiles.

I started poking around the internet and I found a lot of other sauces for grilled foods that use honey and habanero. And it’s easy to see why.

Heat and sweet are two traits we love with grilled foods. And it’s hard to think of two ingredients better suited to getting us there.

I started playing around with Hummell’s recipes and came up with my own versions. I also made a honey-habanero sauce with fresh mango.

Chimichurri is mainly a vinegary mixture or parsley and garlic developed in Argentina as a topping for grilled beef. Honey and habanero are not traditional ingredients, and the honey lessens the tartness of traditional chimichurri while the habanero increases the spicy heat, but adding them makes the sauce more versatile. I wouldn’t hesitate to use this on chicken, beef, pork or fish.