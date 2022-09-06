 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recipe Swap

Honey, sriracha make a flavorful butter for broiled shrimp

Sweet and spicy is a winning combination in this quick and easy shrimp recipe.

Honey provides the sweet. Sriracha provides the heat.

And we add the smokiness of smoked paprika for good measure.

If you’re having trouble finding the sriracha — there has been something of a shortage recently — try sambal oelek chile paste or even cayenne pepper instead.

This recipe produces enough butter to drizzle over rice or bread or even to toss with a bit of pasta. Just don’t let that butter go to waste.

Send requests or recipes to Recipe Swap, c/o Michael Hastings, Food Editor, Winston-Salem Journal, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101; or email to mhastings@wsjournal.com. Please include name, address and a daytime telephone number. Previously published recipes are available at www.journalnow.com.

Smoky Honey Sriracha Shrimp

Makes 4 to 6 servings

4 tablespoons butter

1 tablespoon honey

2 to 3 teaspoons sriracha (or ½ teaspoon cayenne pepper)

1½ pounds large shrimp, peeled, tail on

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

1. Heat an oven broiler to high. In a microwave-safe bowl, melt the butter with the honey and sriracha.

2. In a medium bowl, sprinkle the shrimp with the salt, cumin and paprika; toss well. Add the flavored butter and toss until the shrimp are thoroughly coated.

3. Line a baking sheet with foil and place a wire rack in it (or use a broiler pan with an inset rack). Add the shrimp in an even layer. Broil on the top rack, 4 to 6 inches from the broiler element, for 3 to 5 minutes, until lightly browned. Serve immediately with lime or lemon wedges. If desired, gather the butter that has pooled in the pan and pour that over the shrimp.

Recipe from Michael Hastings

Pawpaw Field Day set for Sept. 10

The Forsyth County office of the N.C. Cooperative Extension will host a Pawpaw Field Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 10 at 1450 Fairchild Road.

