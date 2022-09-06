Honey, sriracha make a flavorful butter for broiled shrimp

Sweet and spicy is a winning combination in this quick and easy shrimp recipe.

Honey provides the sweet. Sriracha provides the heat.

And we add the smokiness of smoked paprika for good measure.

If you’re having trouble finding the sriracha — there has been something of a shortage recently — try sambal oelek chile paste or even cayenne pepper instead.

This recipe produces enough butter to drizzle over rice or bread or even to toss with a bit of pasta. Just don’t let that butter go to waste.