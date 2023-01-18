 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Hoots Satellite on Trade is closing

  • 0

Hoots Beer Co. announced that it is closing its Trade Street bar, known as Hoots Satellite, on Jan. 21.

In a Facebook post, the company said, “It’s been a great run for us at Satellite, but we have decided to shut down our Trade Street location to focus on Mothership and the distribution of our product! We appreciate your support over the last few years!”

Hoots Satellite opened at 701 N. Trade, on the corner of Seventh Street, in 2019. At the time, the company said that the second bar was a way to extend the brand and to expose Hoots to a wider audience.

Hoots’s original bar and brewery location is at 840 Mill Works St.

336-727-7394

@mhastingsWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Channing Tatum reveals 'Ghost' remake in the works

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert