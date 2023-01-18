Hoots Satellite on Trade is closing

Hoots Beer Co. announced that it is closing its Trade Street bar, known as Hoots Satellite, on Jan. 21.

In a Facebook post, the company said, “It’s been a great run for us at Satellite, but we have decided to shut down our Trade Street location to focus on Mothership and the distribution of our product! We appreciate your support over the last few years!”

Hoots Satellite opened at 701 N. Trade, on the corner of Seventh Street, in 2019. At the time, the company said that the second bar was a way to extend the brand and to expose Hoots to a wider audience.

Hoots’s original bar and brewery location is at 840 Mill Works St.