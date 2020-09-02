Crisis Control Ministry will hold its annual Hope du Jour fundraiser all day Tuesday, Sept. 8.
It will be Crisis Control’s 30th year for Hope du Jour, which is usually held in May. The fundraiser was postponed earlier this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Area residents are encouraged to eat out for breakfast, lunch or dinner — or all three — to support Crisis Control’s mission of providing assistance with housing and other essential needs to help people become self-sufficient. Participating restaurants, bakeries and coffee shops will donate a percentage of the day’s sales to Crisis Control.
Crisis Control’s executive director, Margaret Elliot, said that this year’s Hope du Jour is also about supporting the many local restaurants that have been struggling financially because of the pandemic.
"Hope du Jour is all about community," Elliot said. “This year by dining out for Hope du Jour, you aren't just supporting Crisis Control Ministry; you are also supporting local restaurants that have been impacted by COVID-19."
More than 100 restaurants are expected to participate this year. Most are in Winston-Salem, but some are in Clemmons, Kernersville, Lewisville, Rural Hall and Walkertown.
For more information, including a list of participating restaurants, visit www.hopedujour.org.
