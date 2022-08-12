Hops' Winston location closed 'for foreseeable future'

Hops Burger Bar in Winston-Salem has “closed for the foreseeable future,” according to signs on the building at 901 Reynolda Road.

The Facebook page for Hops’ Winston-Salem location lists it as temporarily closed, but the Winston-Salem location is not listed on hopsburgerbar.com. The company has not made any formal announcement about the fate of the restaurant, and co-owner Chris Martin did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Both Greensboro locations – 2138 Lawndale Drive and 2419 Spring Garden St. – remain open.

It’s unclear when the Winston-Salem location was last open. Its last social-media post was Aug. 8.

Logan Dicks, an assistant manager at the Spring Garden restaurant, said he heard about the closing in Winston-Salem only on the morning of Aug. 12. “I believe it’s going to be permanent. I was kind of shocked.”

Hops is known for its creative, gourmet burgers and craft beer selection.

In 2015, the chain was listed at No. 1 in TripAdvisor’s list of Top 10 burger spots in the nation. And a report on Money.com in 2019 listed Hops among the Top 20 best burger spots in the country.

Hops' Winston-Salem location received overwhelmingly positive reviews, and generally seemed busy.

The Winston-Salem location opened in the October 2019 – just months before COVID-19 restrictions shut down all restaurant dining rooms in March 2020. It then was closed completely for a good part of the year, and it had later at least one temporary closing when employees tested positive for COVID-19.

Also, like almost every restaurant in our area, Hops struggled with finding enough staff members in the last year or two. In April 2021, Martin told the Journal, “Our kitchen staff got so low that we had to close Mondays and Tuesdays. This week or next week we’re hoping to get back to normal hours, but the staff we have is working overtime.”