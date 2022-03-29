Hot Dog City: A hidden gem on the edge of downtown Winston-Salem

The name outside says “Hot Dog City,” but hot dogs are just one of the many things you’ll find inside the 1,600-square-foot building at 2300 N. Patterson Ave.

Lise and Feras Alfares, two Philadelphia transplants, have run Hot Dog City since 2008. And though hot-dog connoisseurs and neighborhood diners know the place well, it remains one of Winston-Salem best-kept secrets.

Lise, 62, grew up in Philadelphia and eventually met Feras, a native of Jerusalem, there and married him. In 1999, they decided to escape the hustle and bustle of the big city and move to North Carolina, where Lise’s mother’s family is from. “I liked the beach, and he liked the mountains,” Lise said. “Winston-Salem was our compromise.”

But it wasn’t just an arbitrary choice. “Winston-Salem is really similar to Philadelphia. There’s a lot of parks in Winston. The same is true in Philadelphia. There’s a lot of green space,” Lise said. “And the homes in West End are very similar to the homes where I grew up. And we have the Amish in Philadelphia (like Winston-Salem has a Moravian population). So, the area was very familiar and very comfortable, except on a much smaller scale — and I loved that. We have fallen in love with Winston Salem and wouldn’t live anywhere else.”

A restaurant wasn’t originally in the plans. The couple had run a Mr. Softee franchise ice-cream truck in Philadelphia, but Feras planned to go into the construction business in Winston-Salem. When those plans fell through, the couple fetched their truck from up north and started working it here. “And when winter came, we added hot dogs,” Feras said.

Their truck business often took them past the empty building at 2300 N. Patterson — once home to Sami’s Grill, and Ray’s Bone Fish House. “Driving the truck is how we learned the neighborhood,” Feras said. “One of our first sales was near here, at 14th and Patterson. Then after five or six years, the truck started falling apart. It was broken down more than it was working.”

That’s when the couple decided to open a hot-dog and ice-cream brick-and-mortar business.

The menu was small in the beginning. At first, they added just a couple of burgers and cheesesteaks to the hot dogs and ice cream.

“The menu has grown over the years, little by little,” Feras said. “People are always asking us, ‘Do you have this? Do you have that?’”

Feras and Lise are nothing if not accommodating. So accommodating, in fact, that the menu is now 19 pages long, filled with many types of hot dogs, burgers, hoagies, sandwiches, salads, cakes, ice cream and more.

Manager Krystal Reed, 30, started here as a teenager in high school and never left. “I do a little of everything. I cook. I work the register. I do the ice cream.”

Lise calls Reed “our driving force.”

Reed’s high-school boyfriend worked here, too — now he’s her husband. And her in-laws, Daria and James Stanfield, help out with deliveries and other jobs. Longtime cook Abdel Hady, a native of Egypt, has been with Hot Dog City off and on for about 10 years.

“It’s like a big family,” Reed said.

Reed said she feels as if many people in Winston-Salem don’t know that Hot Dog City exists. But she’s a relentless proselytizer on social media, and she has seen the customer base grow.

Your Hot Dog City regular will tell you that the place is “much more than hot dogs.”

“Initially, people come in for the hot dogs,” Reed said. “Then they see the rest of the menu.”

They keep coming back not only because they like the food, but also because they like the prices.

The standard hot dog is an all-beef hot dog (about 2 ounces) or just $1.99. “All the way” at Hot Dog City means chili, slaw, mustard onions, ketchup and cheese sauce. Customers can get a beef, chicken or turkey dog with any combination of those six toppings for the same price; a veggie dog costs $2.19.

Hot Dog City doesn’t sell pork dogs. “People complain that we don’t have pork hot dogs, but they don’t know the glory of the beef dog,” Lise said.

She uses Sabrett beef dogs. “It has salt and pepper and a little garlicky flavor, but you can really taste the beef. It’s not a lot of filler,” she said. “And it has that snap. It’s not mushy.”

Hot Dog City has a lot more beef dogs, though. There’s quarter-pound, half-pound, footlong, smoked sausage and corn dogs ($4.99 to $6.99).

And there are toppings, about 30 of them (with a small additional charge): onions four ways, cheese seven ways, salsa, relish, banana peppers, turkey bacon — you name it. You can mix and match all of those not only on the hot dogs, but also the burgers and sandwiches.

“People ask for all kinds of things,” Lise said. “And sometimes Krystal will take a photo of something different (and post it on social media), then people will come in and say, ‘I want that.’”

Burgers come in four sizes: quarter-pound, third-pound, half-pound and 1-pound. The latter sells for $11.99, and it’s cut in half and served on a hoagie roll. “We put it on a roll, but it barely fits, so most people eat it with a fork and knife,” Reed said.

Other sandwiches include a Reuben and Rachel — because Lise missed the pastrami sandwiches she loved in Philly. There’s also a gyro, BLT, tuna salad, BBQ chicken and more.

Hoagies — $7.59 for an 8-inch and $11.99 for a footlong — include several cheesesteaks, plus an Italian and more.

There are wraps and quesadillas, plus chicken strips and chicken wings. The latter are $7.99 for six or $13.99 for 12 and come with a half-dozen different sauces. You can get them breaded and unbreaded, too.

Hot Dog City also sells breaded and fried flounder and shrimp, in various combinations. A fish sandwich with tartar sauce, slaw and onion is $4.99. Customers can get an eight-piece butterflied shrimp plate for $5.49 or a 2-piece flounder and popcorn shrimp plate for $8.49.

And there are two pages of vegetarian options, some of which are vegan. Many of these are simply vegetarian versions of meat items elsewhere on the menu: In addition to the veggie dog, there’s a veggie BLT, gyro, burgers, hoagies and wraps. One of the wraps is a falafel ($5.99) with fried eggplant, hummus and tahini sauce. Lise is proud of her house-made vegetarian chili, sold in cups or with chili cheese fries.

Loaded fries and nachos ($7.99 for small, and $10.99 for large) make up yet another page on the menu. The basic loaded fries or nachos includes chili, salsa, sour cream, jalapenos, onion, lettuce, tomato and cheese sauce. There also are steak and Buffalo chicken versions.

Many hot dogs, burgers and hoagies are available as combo meals with a drink with a side salad, fries or fried okra — the latter is a big seller.

Other sides include onion rings, jalapeno poppers, mozzarella sticks, mini turkey corn dogs and chicken egg rolls.

The menu is kind of an ongoing, never-ending project. “We’re always experimenting,” Lise said. “We have a lot of off-menu items — because we’re trying to determine whether to add them to the menu. Fish stayed off menu for quite a while before we made the decision to keep it.”

Tacos have been offered as a special recently. “That’s something we’re thinking of adding — an Americanized version,” Lise said.

Finally, there’s dessert: a good three pages’ worth. Ice cream is all vanilla soft-serve comes in cones, cups and sundaes, starting at $1.99 for a plain cone. Prices top out at $4.99 for such specialty sundaes as brownie or strawberry shortcake. There are sprinkles and house-made walnut and strawberry toppings, among others.

Shakes come in 16 or 32 ounces ($3.99 or $4.99) and include such flavors as banana pudding, cheesecake or peanut butter and chocolate.

There’s also Italian ice and gelati. Lise, proud of her Philadelphia heritage, makes her own Italian ice. “For most of them I use whole fruit,” she said. There’s also a selection of cakes and pies (not made in-house), starting at $2.99. Any cake can be combined into a sundae for $6.99.

All of this is done in a modest kitchen that contains three deep fryers, a flattop grill and a two-burner stove. “We don’t have a microwave,” Lise said.

Multiple signs in the restaurant ask for customers’ patience, because everything is cooked to order. Most regulars choose to call in their orders ahead of time. The small foyer only holds a few people — about three with social distancing.

Hot Dog City will even deliver in the vicinity for almost nothing, $4 to $6, with no minimum order. It does its own delivery, and prefers distances of 10 minutes’ drive or less, partly to ensure the freshness of the food, but will go a little farther at times.

Hot Dog City does pretty good business, especially at peak times. “Overall, I’d say we’re steady, which for me is better than busy,” Lise said.

She said that the last two years has been trying at times. “We got a lot of flak over making people wear masks,” she said. “Some people said they would never come back.” But she added, “I think we were blessed because we were takeout.”

And among those in the know, Hot Dog City is a place to know and support.

“It’s true a lot of people don’t know about us, but we don’t advertise. It’s all word of mouth,” Lise said.

“I love that this is a neighborhood restaurant,” Feras said. “I love getting to know the customers, and seeing their children grow up.”

336-727-7394 @mhastingswsj

