How sweet it is: Two desserts plus wings score at the fair's honey contest

Twenty-five home cooks participated in the Got to Be NC Honey Contest on Wednesday night in Yesterday Village at the Carolina Classic Fair.

It was a sort of anything-goes contest, where the cooks could submit any kind of dish — sweet or savory, hot or cold — as long as it incorporated N.C. honey.

In fact, the rules required that contestants bring a jar of the honey to the contest as proof that it was made in the state.

Entries were pretty well split between desserts and savory dishes. There were plenty of cookies, cakes and pies, but there also were stir-fries, meats with barbecue sauces, shrimp salads and more.

In the end, sweets dominated the top contenders.

Ann Riddle of Lewisville won first place and $300 with a honey pecan cheesecake pie. For the honey, Riddle used an elderberry-infused honey from Blue Ridge Apiaries.

“I took two just deep-dish crusts, and I made my cheesecake first,” Riddle said. Then she sprinkled that layer with pecans and topped it with a pecan-pie-style filling that incorporates a salted-caramel, ice-cream topping.

“I kind of made the recipe up last year for another contest, and I didn’t win anything last year,” she said. “So, I thought I’ll try it again this year, and it worked out.”

Mark Kennedy won second place and $100 with his twist on kataifi, a popular Mediterranean and Middle Eastern pastry that many Winston-Salem residents know from the annual Greek Festival in town.

Kennedy said that the inspiration for the dessert came from the Greek American neighbors he had as a child.

His haystacks differ from traditional kataifi in one major way, he said — he doesn’t cover the hot baked treats with a towel when they come out of the oven.

“I don’t like soft mushy dough, so I leave it uncovered. So you end up with a kind of sticky bottom, a nice little chewy center and a nice crispy layer across the top.

Kataifi dough is a vermicelli version of phyllo, also known as shredded phyllo — very thin strands of dough that resemble thin pasta. The filling consists of spiced pecans and walnuts, and the whole thing is soaked in a syrup made with honey, cinnamon and cloves.

Evelyn Bullock of Eden, a former Winston-Salem resident, won third place and $75 with honey butter pecan chicken wings. “One of my friends invited me to come to the fair, and put these in the contest,” she said.

She makes honey-roasted pecans. Then fries the wings, coats them with an honey-pineapple sauce and sprinkles them with the pecans. “The sauce is like a candy, so you make sure that its kind of syrupy,” she said. “Then you sprinkle the pecans on it, and it sticks together and it hardens like a candy.”

Matthew Mayers won fourth place with baklava. Jennifer Blackburn took fifth with cornbread cookies with honey buttercream filling.