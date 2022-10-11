 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

How sweet it is: Two desserts plus wings score at the fair's honey contest

  • 0

Twenty-five home cooks participated in the Got to Be NC Honey Contest on Wednesday night in Yesterday Village at the Carolina Classic Fair.

It was a sort of anything-goes contest, where the cooks could submit any kind of dish — sweet or savory, hot or cold — as long as it incorporated N.C. honey.

In fact, the rules required that contestants bring a jar of the honey to the contest as proof that it was made in the state.

Entries were pretty well split between desserts and savory dishes. There were plenty of cookies, cakes and pies, but there also were stir-fries, meats with barbecue sauces, shrimp salads and more.

In the end, sweets dominated the top contenders.

Ann Riddle of Lewisville won first place and $300 with a honey pecan cheesecake pie. For the honey, Riddle used an elderberry-infused honey from Blue Ridge Apiaries.

People are also reading…

“I took two just deep-dish crusts, and I made my cheesecake first,” Riddle said. Then she sprinkled that layer with pecans and topped it with a pecan-pie-style filling that incorporates a salted-caramel, ice-cream topping.

“I kind of made the recipe up last year for another contest, and I didn’t win anything last year,” she said. “So, I thought I’ll try it again this year, and it worked out.”

Mark Kennedy won second place and $100 with his twist on kataifi, a popular Mediterranean and Middle Eastern pastry that many Winston-Salem residents know from the annual Greek Festival in town.

Kennedy said that the inspiration for the dessert came from the Greek American neighbors he had as a child.

His haystacks differ from traditional kataifi in one major way, he said — he doesn’t cover the hot baked treats with a towel when they come out of the oven.

“I don’t like soft mushy dough, so I leave it uncovered. So you end up with a kind of sticky bottom, a nice little chewy center and a nice crispy layer across the top.

Kataifi dough is a vermicelli version of phyllo, also known as shredded phyllo — very thin strands of dough that resemble thin pasta. The filling consists of spiced pecans and walnuts, and the whole thing is soaked in a syrup made with honey, cinnamon and cloves.

Evelyn Bullock of Eden, a former Winston-Salem resident, won third place and $75 with honey butter pecan chicken wings. “One of my friends invited me to come to the fair, and put these in the contest,” she said.

She makes honey-roasted pecans. Then fries the wings, coats them with an honey-pineapple sauce and sprinkles them with the pecans. “The sauce is like a candy, so you make sure that its kind of syrupy,” she said. “Then you sprinkle the pecans on it, and it sticks together and it hardens like a candy.”

Matthew Mayers won fourth place with baklava. Jennifer Blackburn took fifth with cornbread cookies with honey buttercream filling.

+7 
Got to Be NC Honey Contest Fair

Riddle

 Allison Lee Isley, Journal
+7 
Got to Be NC Honey Contest Fair

Mark Kennedy placed second with his Haystacks in the Got to Be NC Honey Contest at the Carolina Classic Fair.

 Allison Lee Isley, Journal
+7 
Got to Be NC Honey Contest Fair

Evelyn Bullock placed third with her Honey Butter Pecan Wings in the Got to Be NC Honey Contest at the Carolina Classic Fair.

 Allison Lee Isley, Journal

336-727-7394

@mhastingswsj

Honey Pecan Cheesecake Pie

Makes two 9-inch deep-dish pies

2 deep-dish pie crusts

2 8-ounce packages cream cheese, room temperature

1 cup sugar

6 large eggs, room temperature, divided use

2 teaspoons vanilla

2 to 2½ cups chopped pecans

¼ cup plus 2 tablespoons Blue Ridge Apiaries Elderberry Infused Honey, divided use

½ cup brown sugar

1 11.5-ounce jar Smuckers Simple Delight Salted Caramel Ice Cream Topping

1. Heat oven to 375 degrees.

2. In a small bowl, beat the cream cheese, sugar, 2 of the eggs, ¼ cup elderberry honey, and vanilla until smooth. Spread evenly between the 2 crusts. Generously sprinkle the pecans over the cream cheese mixture in the crusts.

3. In a small bowl, whisk the remaining 4 eggs, brown sugar and 2 tablespoons honey, then gradually add in the caramel topping while whisking. Pour evenly over the top of the pecans.

4. Bake 35 to 40 minutes, or until lightly brown. Check after 20 minutes, and, if the crust is getting too dark, cover the edges with foil, then baking for the remaining time.

5. Cool on wire rack for at least an hour. Refrigerate overnight before slicing. If desired, you can brush the top with more honey to give it a shine.

First place by Ann Riddle of Lewisville

Haystacks

Makes 12 to 15 pastries

1 cup walnuts, ground

1 cup pecans, ground

1½ teaspoons ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon ground cloves

1 egg white, lightly beatn

1 cup melted butter (plus unmelted butter for pan)

1 pound kataifi dough

Syrup:

¾ cup honey

2½ cups sugar

2 cups water

5 sticks cinnamon

8 whole cloves

1. Heat oven to 350 degrees. Combine first five ingredients (walnuts, pecans, ground cinnamon, ground clove and egg white).

2. Butter a 9-by-13-inch pan. Following directions on kataifi package, separate dough into strips about 1½ inches wide. Brush lightly with butter. Add a small ball of nut mixture (about 1 teaspoon) to one end of dough and roll up. Place seam side down in buttered pan. Repeat with remaining dough and nut mixture. Haystacks can be touching, but should not be packed tightly in pan.

3. Brush top of haystacks with remaining butter and bake 40 to 50 minutes or until golden brown.

4. While haystacks bake, combine all syrup ingredients in a pan and simmer until thickened (and falling from a spoon in ribbons). Cool slightly, then pour 1 cup syrup over baked haystacks and let set about 4 hours to absorb syrup.

Second place from Mark Kennedy

Honey Butter Pecan Wings

Makes 20 split wings

For the pecans:

4 ounces chopped pecans (½ cup)

½ teaspoon salt

½ tablespoon butter

½ tablespoon honey

For the chicken:

20 split wings

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon pepper

½ teaspoon garlic powder

1 packet Sazon seasoning (by Goya)

2 cups flour

Oil for frying

For the sauce:

¼ cup pineapple juice

½ cup honey

2 jalapenos, minced (optional)

½ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes (optional)

1 teaspoon rice vinegar

1. Heat oven to 350 degrees. Toss pecans with salt, butter and honey. Bake 10 minutes. Let cool slightly, then finely chop.

2. Season wings with salt, pepper, garlic powder and Sazon seasoning. Dip each wing in flour, shaking off excess.

3. Heat oil n a cast-iron skillet or Dutch to 350 degrees. Fry chicken in small batches, about 5 pieces at a time. Drain on rack or paper towels.

4. Meanwhile, make the sauce by simmering all the sauce ingredients in a small pan for about 10 minutes, until it thickens.

5. Pour or brush sauce over wings. Sprinkle pecans over each wing.

Third place by Evelyn Bullock

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Hocus Pocus could be getting more sequels or spin-offs

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert