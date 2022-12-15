Hungry Palate bar and grill coming downtown

The owner of the Thirsty Pallet will be one of the partners of a new bar and grill next door in the space formerly occupied by King’s Crab Shack at 239 W. Fourth St. downtown.

Eric Zyglis opened the Thirsty Pallet at 249 W. Fourth four years ago, when he bought the Bar on Fourth from Will Kingery and Norb Cooper.

On Nov. 23, Kingery and Cooper closed the downtown King’s location that had been in operation since 2011. Kingery is keeping open the other King’s Crab Shack at 520 Hanes Mall Blvd.

Zyglis, meanwhile, was looking for an opportunity for a bar and grill. He is partnering with Crystal Kinney to open the Hungry Palate, hopefully by mid-January.

“It’s basically a bar and grill. We’ll have flatbread pizzas, salads, wings and sandwiches,” he said.

Zyglis is a veteran of the Winston-Salem beer scene. About 15 years ago, he used to manage Recreation Billiards. In recent years, he has worked with Wise Man Brewing.

Kinney brings a lot of restaurant experience. She spent about 16 years at Mellow Mushroom, eventually managing both the Winston-Salem and Greensboro locations. More recently, she has been a manager at Quiet Pint Tavern.

Zyglis said that the bar side will focus on beer — especially local and regional beers. “We’ll have 20 taps and 15 of those will be local or regional,” he said.

They currently are renovating the space. They hope to do a soft opening with food only in December, but don’t expect to have their ABC license until January.