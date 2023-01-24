Husband and wife start Third Square takeout service in Lewisville

A local chef started feeding his neighbors during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic. Now, he and his wife have turned that idea into a food take-out service in Lewisville.

Christopher and Ann Byrd had moved their family to this area from Augusta, Ga., in 2016, when Christopher Byrd got a chef’s job here.

Byrd, a graduate of the culinary program at Johnson & Wales University in Charleston with 25 years’ restaurant experience, ended up working at several area restaurants and had just finished a job at Fratellis Italian Steakhouse when the pandemic shut down restaurant dining rooms in March 2020.

“When COVID hit, we weren’t doing anything,” Ann Byrd said. “Our neighbors asked us if we could cook because they were sick of eating McDonald’s and pizza. We pretty much cooked dinner for our entire neighborhood.”

The Byrds decided the idea would make a good take-out business, and they happened to stumble upon a former hair salon on a residential street in Lewisville that already was zoned for business.

They chose the name Third Square because "it's just dinner — the third square meal of the day," Christopher Byrd said.

They spent more than a year converting the small house into a commercial kitchen and pickup area for customers.

When customers pick up food, they can see into the kitchen — the house’s former dining room. There used to be a chimney where the pickup counter is. The house now also has a walk-in cooler and freezer, commercial restaurant sinks and a large pantry in the former kitchen.

“We gutted just about everything,” Ann Byrd said.

Third Square officially opened in November at 100 Styers St., just off Shallowford Road, and now operates four days a week. Each Sunday, the Byrds post a menu for the coming week with four entrée options, including sides. Customers order online at least 24 hours in advance and specify pickup between 4 and 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.

Because the orders are placed a day ahead with specific pickup times, Byrd can cook or at least finish each order just before customers get it. At pickup time, the food is hot and ready to eat.

“It’s just like a restaurant, if you’re ordering to go,” Christopher Byrd said. “Everything is fresh and done that day.”

Byrd said that the concept helps keep costs down for customers because it eliminates food waste — he knows exactly what and how much he has to buy in advance. And it allows him to spend more time with his wife and three children.

The menu last week included roasted pork loin with red wine jus, garlic mustard salmon, smothered chicken and marinated flat iron steak. Each came with a starch and vegetable, including roasted potatoes, Hasselback potatoes, risotto, candied Brussels sprouts, roasted broccolini and grilled asparagus.

Entrees typically are $17 a serving. “But they can be enough for two. A lot of people will split one,” Ann Byrd said.

Customers also can order a gallon of tea or bread with flavored butter.

“The menu changes weekly. But we have a couple things that rotate in a lot because they do well, like meatloaf,” Ann Byrd said.

Each week, typically, will have one pork, one chicken, one seafood and one beef entrée. On any given night, only one entrée is available. “So, Wednesday is usually pork night, and Thursday is usually chicken, but the actual recipe will change,” Ann Byrd said.

Chicken dishes have included chicken Marsala and lemon pepper baked chicken. Pork dishes have included braised pork shoulder and herb roasted pork loin. Seafood has included shrimp scampi, fried flounder and salmon cakes. Beef items have included marinated flat iron steak and beef bourguignon.

Byrd, 44, said he decided right off the bat that he wanted to do something close to home cooking. “I said it’s going to be like you’re eating with us. I’m going to cook the same thing we’re eating,” he said.

The Byrds are now trying to build the business. After just two months, they are up to 40 or 50 orders a week, or 10 or 12 a day.

"We wanted to start it slow, and it’s grown every week,” Christopher Byrd said.

He’s hoping to build up to 20 or 25 orders a day. He also said he may eventually add take-and-bake items that people can cook or finish cooking at home.