Importer introduces wines to Triad diners during South African-style cookout

From Camberly Wines were the Prohibition red and white blends — the latter one of my favorites of the evening.

Woolgar said he likes working with small, boutique wineries. “Clint is the business partner, and he lets me build the portfolio and work with the vineyards I want to work with.”

Woolgar said that the South African wine industry has had a tough time during the pandemic, because the government there shut them down several times. That produced some delays in imports to the United States in the past year, he said.

Many U.S. wine drinkers are still unfamiliar with South Africa, so Woolgar spends a lot of time leading tastings and trying to educate people.

South Africa actually has a long history with wine. Back in the 1600s, French Huguenots brought grape vines to South Africa when they settled there. As a result, many vineyards even today tend to favor French varietals, including sauvignon blanc, chenin blanc, chardonnay, grenache and cabernet sauvignon.

South Africa’s signature red variety is pinotage, a cross between French pinot noir and cinsault.