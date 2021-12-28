In many ways, 2021 was tougher than the year before for area restaurants

Customers started experiencing long waits, overcooked or undercooked foods, and inaccurate bills at restaurants they used to love. Some restaurants would have last-minute or unannounced closings for a day or two when staffs desperately needed to recharge. Most customers were understanding. Staff just couldn’t keep up.

And when restaurateurs thought it couldn’t get any worse, by mid-year they were experiencing another kind of shortage: in supplies of all types. A combination of factors including factory shutdowns, global shipping delays, and a lack of trucks and drivers caused many a shortage of restaurant supplies and headaches for restaurateurs.

The worse part seemed to be that the shortages and problems changed constantly. A restaurant may not be able to get its jumbo chicken wings one week, cooking oil for the deep fryer the next week, or takeout containers the next. Liquor shortages became a problem for restaurants, and even more so for bars.

All these shortages brought price hikes with them. As a result, more than a few bars and restaurants scrapped their printed menus. The selection and prices were changing too darn fast.