In many ways, 2021 was tougher than the year before for area restaurants

The coronavirus pandemic continued to throw curveballs at the restaurant industry in Forsyth County in 2021, taking many on a roller coaster ride of ups and downs.
There were fewer closures this year, and a welcome return of customers to dining rooms. Still, many restaurants had an even harder year than in 2020 as they dealt with a labor shortage, price increases and supply-chain issues with everything from chicken wings to liquor.
The year started with many restaurants out in the cold, literally, as wary diners still favored outdoor patios over indoor tables as a way to dine safely. All of a sudden, patio dining on a 45-degree day wasn’t out of the question.
Enterprising restaurants, including 1703, Quiet Pint Tavern, The Porch and many others, took steps to make their patios warm, safe and inviting for essentially year-round dining.
When springtime — and spring fever — hit, many restaurateurs and diners alike were feeling more confident as they read about the number of vaccinations going up and COVID-19 cases going down. Dining-in came back with a vengeance, but there was just one problem: Restaurants weren’t ready for the flood of customers.
Most restaurants had been operating on skeletal staffs for the past year. Returning to previous staff levels proved harder than expected.
Through all of this, many restaurants continued to rely on their 2020 strategies like takeout through drive-thrus, curbside pickup and delivery. Chain restaurants quickly realized that online ordering apps were here to stay.
Soon the biggest news in the restaurant business was a staff shortage. It was a frustrating irony to an industry that had few customers for the 12 months, and, once the customers came back, was ill-equipped to serve them.
The frustration soon worsened when restaurateurs couldn’t even find people who wanted to work in the business.
The big news going into late spring and early summer was that no one wanted to work in restaurants anymore. Job security was minimal. Benefits were rare. Wages needed to be higher, workers said. And many still considered restaurants an unsafe work environment as the pandemic soldiered on.
Banners and posters on restaurant walls and windows proclaiming “Now Hiring” became commonplace. Some restaurants raised wages, and some even offered hiring bonuses to attract employees.
As an increase in customers clashed with a decrease in the workforce, several things happened: Restaurants cut their hours, sometimes drastically; employee burnout skyrocketed as the remaining staffers were asked to work long hours; service worsened, and complaints increased as understaffed restaurants with often inexperienced staffs struggled to keep up restaurants’ pre-pandemic standards.
Customers started experiencing long waits, overcooked or undercooked foods, and inaccurate bills at restaurants they used to love. Some restaurants would have last-minute or unannounced closings for a day or two when staffs desperately needed to recharge. Most customers were understanding. Staff just couldn’t keep up.
And when restaurateurs thought it couldn’t get any worse, by mid-year they were experiencing another kind of shortage: in supplies of all types. A combination of factors including factory shutdowns, global shipping delays, and a lack of trucks and drivers caused many a shortage of restaurant supplies and headaches for restaurateurs.
The worse part seemed to be that the shortages and problems changed constantly. A restaurant may not be able to get its jumbo chicken wings one week, cooking oil for the deep fryer the next week, or takeout containers the next. Liquor shortages became a problem for restaurants, and even more so for bars.
All these shortages brought price hikes with them. As a result, more than a few bars and restaurants scrapped their printed menus. The selection and prices were changing too darn fast.
This roller-coaster ride took its toll. And unlike last year, when a lack of revenue drove restaurants out of business, this year it was the exhaustion of trying to keep up with all the business.
As a result, some restaurants and restaurateurs simply decided it was now a good time to retire or try something different. Notable closings included Cloverdale Kitchen, Finnigan’s Wake, oSo Eats and Greek Taverna. In addition, Ronnie Horton decided to retire, selling Ronnie’s Country Store to new owners, who plan to move it to Liberty Street in 2022.
Yet a hunger for restaurants persists. Despite the unpredictable factors of opening a restaurant in the pandemic, many local folks took the plunge.
Among the many restaurants we welcomed in 2021 are Curry and Noodle, myfrii, Bossy Beulah’s Chicken Shack, Brother’s Pizzeria, District 924, Mariscos Marlin Bar & Grill, Playa Azul Mexican Restaurant, Simply Sonya’s, a second Yamas Mediterranean Street Food, a new Mario’s Pizza, CAVA, Pfafftown Kitchen, Papa Lee’s Grill, Andy’s Chicken & Beer, Dom’s, Timmy’s Hot Chicken, BD’s Bar and Grill, Coach’s Neighborhood Grill, Dirty Fries and Culver’s.
And the coffee and tea shops just keep coming, including Anchor Coffee, Melrose Coffee, Biggby Coffee, Momo Ashi and Tiger Tea.
There also was the reopening of Mr. Barbecue and the return of Ted’s Famous Chicken, which had closed in Pfafftown only to reopen a few months later in Lewisville.
And there is more on the way. Showmars, a popular chain from Charlotte, is set to open soon on Stratford Road. ROAR, touted as Winston-Salem's first food hall, is coming to Liberty Street. And Six Hundred°, the new venture chef Travis Myers and Ryan Oberle, is expected to open this winter in Innovation Quarter.
