In town for The National Black Theatre Festival? Here's a guide to eating downtown.

Like cities all over the country, Winston-Salem has lost more than a few restaurants in the last two years. But we feel lucky to still have a thriving restaurant scene, and, for many, the heart of that lies downtown.

Below are just a few of many great choices, with an emphasis on those within walking distance of the downtown hotels.

Lunch and Quick Bites

Yamas Mediterranean Street Food

624 W. Fourth St., 336-842-5668, eatyamas.com

Run by a family with roots in Cyprus and Greece, Yamas features quick sandwiches, salads and bowls with a Mediterranean touch. Customers love the fact that it’s easy to “build your own” here, mixing and matching such ingredients as tzatziki, hummus, dolmades, pomegranate-braised lamb, chicken souvlaki, mint vinaigrette, sriracha Greek yogurt and spanakopita. Don’’t forget to check out the sweets, including the baklava cheesecake.

Timmy’s Hot Chicken

237 W. Fifth St., 336-893-6395, timmyhotchicken.com

Timmy’s specializes in Nashville hot chicken – breaded, fried and dipped in hot, spicy oil - and the chefs there will make it as hot as you can take it – the heat levels start at medium. Timmy’s has several chicken sandwiches, plus wings, tenders and bone-in thighs. Ask about the gallon-size Red Bull punch, or wash the hot chicken down with a locally made beer from Timmy’s sister establishment next door, Small Batch Beer Co.

Brother’s Pizzeria

214 W. Fourth St., 336-893-6208, @Brotherspizzeriaws on Facebook

Run by Italian-American brothers Anthony and Mike Scotto di Frega, Brother’s specializes in New Jersey-style pizza – like New York-style, but a little cheesier, the brothers say. Slices are usually ready and waiting in the front case, but the place is also popular for its hot and cold subs - including the Belly Buster, loaded with all kinds of deli meats, and the Shrimp Parm.

Murphy’s Lunch

207 W. Third St., 336-723-5378, murphyseatery.com

Murphy’s is Winston-Salem’s oldest downtown restaurant - founded in 1950 a few blocks from its current location – and we almost lost it during the pandemic. But it made a strong comeback this spring, once again offering a mix of meat-and-two plates and classic sandwiches – all at reasonable prices. Customers love BLTS and burgers, but the real draw may be the homey daily specials that include pot roast, baked chicken or country-style steak, served with such sides as Mediterranean (or Greek-style) green beans, pinto beans, stewed cabbage, and broccoli and cheese casserole.

Foothills Brewpub

638 W 4th St., 336-777-3348, foothillsbrewing.com

Foothills also Winston-Salem’s largest craft brewer and its restaurant’s menu leans heavily toward satisfying pub fare. Start out with the salsa and beer cheese and move on to a pimento grilled cheese, spicy Buffalo chicken wrap or half-pound pub melt with sauteed mushrooms, onion, bacon and two kinds of cheese. Wash it all down with a Foothills beer, like the popular Hoppyum or Jade IPA.

Dinner to Remember

Mission Pizza Napoletana

707 N. Trade St, 336-893-8217, missionpizzanapoletana.com

Named one of the top 50 pizza restaurants in the country two years running, Mission serves Neopolitan-style pizza cooked in a 900+-degree wood-fired oven. But the restaurant also boasts interesting pasta and other dishes, as well as an interesting beer and wine selection. Not the place for a quiet meal, but if you like a youthful energetic vibe, you won’t be disappointed.

Sweet Potatoes

607 N. Trade St., 336-727-4844, sweetpotatoesws.com

Described as Southern with a bit of soul, this black-owned business has been a destination restaurant since 2003. Popular dishes include the fried fish, fried chicken and spaghetti “with a drawl.”

Six Hundred°

450 N. Patterson Ave., 336- 306-9658, sixhundreddegrees.com

One of Winston-Salem’s newest restaurants – led by former N.C. Chef of the Year Travis Myers - has earned praise for its inventive menu and the use of its wood-fired grill across its eclectic menu. The fare includes chowder fries, pork belly and clams, General Tso’s burnt ends, coal-roasted carrots, duck gnocchi and cast-iron venison.

Mojito Latin Soul Food

723 N. Trade St., 336-723-7239, mojitolatinsoulfood.com

Run by Cuban-American chef Michael Millan, Mojito features both traditional and creative Latin dishes boasting bold flavors. From the Mojito fried chicken to the Cubanos to the fish tacos to the pork and chicken bowls, Millan has created a fun and accessible menu - complete with Cuban cocktails. It also has a spacious, covered patio.

Mozelle’s Fresh Southern Bistro

878 W. Fourth St., 336-703-5400, mozelles.com

A 10- to 15-minute walk from the heart of downtown, Mozelle’s offers a modern take on Southern fare, prepared with care by chef Jay Pierce. Small and cozy inside but with an attractive sidewalk patio, it draws customers for its signature tomato pie, Southern spring rolls (with pulled pork and shiitake mushrooms) shrimp and grits, and gourmet meatloaf with tomato marmalade. It’s also a popular lunch and brunch spot – its take on eggs Benedict includes candied bacon, spicy collards, sausage gravy and cheese grits.

Some other popular choices include Willow’s Bistro, Di Lisio’s, 6th & Vine and Meridian, 1703 and Milner’s American Southern.