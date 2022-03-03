Incendiary to open second location in Lewisville on Westbend property

Incendiary Brewing Co. of Winston-Salem is planning to open a second production facility and tasting room, this one in Lewisville.
The brewery announced today, March 3, that it will open this spring on property owned by Westbend Winery, which is changing its name to Westbend Tavern.
John Bacon and Brandon Branscome opened Incendiary in Innovation Quarter's Bailey Power Plant in 2018. Incendiary has become known for such beers as its SHIfT NEIPA as well as for concerts and other events it helped organize on the adjacent outdoor patio, known as the Coalpit.
Incendiary said that demand for its beers has grown so much that it was time to expand.
"Last summer, there were a few weeks where we nearly ran out of beer," Branscome said. "We have tightened up our processes to ensure we maximize our cellar capacity here, but during the peak season the demand is just more than we are capable of producing here. Having a second location will open up more opportunities for additional projects that we have always had to pass on previously."
Westbend Tavern will continue to be run by Walt and Sonia Breathwit, who bought the winery in 2015. In recent years, Westbend had stopped making its own wine and beer and had operated mainly as an event space and music venue.
Westbend Tavern will now operate solely on one side of the street at 5394 Williams Road. "Nothing is really changing for us. We’re just going to be on the other side of the road," Walt Breathwit said. "We’re still selling (other people's) beer and wine. We’ll still have live music. We’ll still host weddings and events."
One thing that has changed, Breathwit said, is that Westbend has reopened its restaurant in the two-story log-cabin building on that side of the road. Westbend Tavern is now open Thursdays through Sundays and will expand its hours in the summer.
Incendiary will occupy a parcel on the other side of the street, at 5495 Williams Road. The property includes the former Westbend winery building, brewery, tasting room, storage buildings and more than 14 acres of former vineyard.
Incendiary plans to install a 30-barrel brewhouse there, as well as several 30- and 60-barrrel fermenters. It also plans a barrel-aging program.
"We don’t intend to complete a massive overhaul in the beginning but do want to put our stamp on it. After we get the production system up and running, we will discuss the best options for the vineyard and potentially an Incendiary wine program. Right now, we want to focus on the beer and events," Branscome said.
The Coalpit LIVE concert series, in partnership with Gears & Guitars, has brought such bands as Cowboy Mouth, Cracker and Gin Blossoms to the Coalpit.
"While we won’t be hosting a full series like Coalpit LIVE at the Westbend location, we do have some events already planned," Bacon said.
Incendiary said it is planning a grand opening April 9 with the Vagabond Saints Society’s re-creation of the 1985 Farm Aid Concert.
For more information, visit www.incendiarybrewing.com.
