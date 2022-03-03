Incendiary to open second location in Lewisville on Westbend property

Incendiary Brewing Co. of Winston-Salem is planning to open a second production facility and tasting room, this one in Lewisville.

The brewery announced today, March 3, that it will open this spring on property owned by Westbend Winery, which is changing its name to Westbend Tavern.

John Bacon and Brandon Branscome opened Incendiary in Innovation Quarter's Bailey Power Plant in 2018. Incendiary has become known for such beers as its SHIfT NEIPA as well as for concerts and other events it helped organize on the adjacent outdoor patio, known as the Coalpit.

Incendiary said that demand for its beers has grown so much that it was time to expand.

"Last summer, there were a few weeks where we nearly ran out of beer," Branscome said. "We have tightened up our processes to ensure we maximize our cellar capacity here, but during the peak season the demand is just more than we are capable of producing here. Having a second location will open up more opportunities for additional projects that we have always had to pass on previously."