A new restaurant called InDemand opened May 31 for takeout in the former HOPS Burger Bar at 901 Reynolda Road. The restaurant expects to open its dining room in June.

InDemand is a new concept from Mike Targett and his family, who own franchises of The Loop Pizza Grill in Winston-Salem and Kernersville and the Stoked Woodfired Pub in Winston-Salem. The InDemand Restaurant LLC was registered in March by Nutwadee A. Targett.

InDemand will have a broad and diverse menu that mixes such American classics as burgers, fries and wings with a variety of Asian street food.

“We kind of took what HOPS did and added to it,” said general manager Matt Mobley. “Mike’s wife is Thai, so we added a lot of Asian food.”

The menu posted on DoorDash lists such appetizers as chicken tenders and mac ‘n’ cheese balls as well as and yum yum (tempura battered fried) shrimp and Korean bao buns (fried chicken and sauce in a fluffy Asian bun). There also are fried egg rolls, chargrilled broccoli or cauliflower, and Japanese karaage (fried chicken).

A section of the menu is devoted to loaded fries, including Canadian poutine with gravy and Bulgarian-style fries with beef chorizo and goat cheese.

Burgers include Carolina, California, Peruvian and Cuban.

There also are a few sandwiches, salads and other items.

“The menu isn’t set yet,” Mobley said. “We also want to add things like lobster rolls and eventually ramen.”

The restaurant will be full service and expects to have full ABC permits.

InDemand is now open from 11 a.m. to midnight for takeout and delivery.

Orders can be placed for delivery through DoorDash.com, which also has a full menu, or for pickup by calling (336) 842-5771.