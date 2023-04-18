Incendiary Brewing Co. in Winston-Salem has become the latest craft brewery to partner with Bevana to sell beer online.

Incendiary made the announcement of its partnership earlier this month, and already has made seven of its beers available for online purchase on Bevana’s website.

Bevana was founded by Andrew Durstewitz, a co-founder of D9 Brewing Co., which has locations in Huntersville and Lake Norman, and whose beers also are sold by Bevana.

Bevana can ship beer to 42 states. “We are so excited to work with Bevana and get our beers to fans in other markets, particularly here in North Carolina,” said Brandon Branscome, a co-founder of Incendiary.

Bevana is a small but growing platform that currently lists about 75 beers from a dozen breweries. Wise Man Brewing of Winston-Salem also sells its beers on the site, and the overall selection is dominated by, but not limited to, N.C. beers.

For more information, visit bevana.com.