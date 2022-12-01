Indian restaurant coming to downtown in 2023

Restaurateur Freddy Lee is planning to open an Indian restaurant downtown in partnership with longtime friend Gopal Chandarana.

Oh’ Calcutta may open as early as January next to Camino Bakery in the former Local 27101 space at 310 W. Fourth St., on the corner of Cherry Street.

Lee is the chef of Bernardin’s about a half mile away at 901 W. Fourth. He and his brother Terry co-own Bernardin’s as well as Cibo Trattoria on Trade Street and Bleu Restaurant off Hanes Mall Boulevard. They also are partners in Cowboy Brazilian Steakhouse downtown on Main Street.

The Lees and Chandarana have known each other almost all of their lives. “Probably since kindergarten,” Freddy Lee said.

Though Lee’s parents are from Hong Kong, their tanning business took them to India, where Lee spent much of his childhood. In fact, Lee and Chandarana were both born in Calcutta. And when Chandarana decided to come to the United States to go to school in 1995, he followed his childhood friend here.

Chandarana, 58, first studied auto mechanics for NASCAR at Forsyth Tech and then mechanical engineering at N.C. State University, and has worked at a Toyota dealership selling cars for the past 14 years.

But he said he has worked in restaurants on and off all of his life, starting in Calcutta before he moved here. “Restaurants were always pulling me, because I have a passion for it,” he said.

The name Oh’ Calcutta reflects Lee and Chandarana’s roots and friendship, as well as the food that will be served.

“I hate to use the word ‘fusion,’ but it will be Indian fusion,” Lee said. “It will be more modern.”

The name also is a bit of a joke, with a mysterious apostrophe. “People will look at it and say, ‘That’s not proper English,’” Lee said. “But we just wanted something different. So people will say, ‘Oh! Calcutta!’”

The name also alludes to a popular Broadway musical of years ago that was controversial at the time because of its overtly sexual subject matter.

The restaurant's menu is still a work in progress, but Lee said that it will include tandoori meats and biryani rice dishes, as well as fish and steak dishes.

Chandarana pointed out that some of the Indian dishes, even the traditional ones, may be different than those served in other area restaurants, because Oh’ Calcutta will focus on Eastern Indian cuisine.

For example, Lee said, the biryani in Calcutta has more spice than other regions.

Also, he said, “In Calcutta, you can find any kind of food — Indian, Chinese, Italian. It has the most hawkers (street food vendors) anywhere.” And that may well be reflected in the restaurant’s menu.

Oh’ Calcutta will be open for lunch and dinner. It will seat about 80, including 12 at a newly expanded granite bar. It will offer craft cocktails, as well as wine and Indian beer.

The interior of the space has been completely redecorated with new paint and lighting — and furniture that is on order. Lee said that delivery delays in the tables, chairs and some kitchen equipment are the main determinants of when the restaurant opens, but he hopes it will happen by the end of January.

Chandarana, for one, can’t wait. “For 27 years, I’ve been eating in Freddy’s restaurants,” he said. “And now finally we will be partners in one.”