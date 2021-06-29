Intersection at West Clemmonsville and South Stratford is hopping for three food businesses

In addition to hanging out at the Clemmonsville Road/Stratford Road intersection, Fisher also visits a few breweries in town. And, he said, his DJ business is finally beginning to pick back up again. But he said that business on Clemmonsville Road is so good that he actually has had to cut back on other venues and is thinking of expanding his hours here. He said he hopes to soon extend his hours at the Clemmonsville Road location into the evening.

Justin Cohen and fiancée Racheal Rosie operate The Dapper Bean part time. Like Fisher, Cohen — a musician — wasn’t getting a whole lot of work during the height of the pandemic. He and Rosie, a veteran waitress, had a false start with a malfunctioning trailer last July, but they got back in business with a new trailer in November and have been going steady ever since. They are originally from New Hampshire but had been living in California for the past four years before moving here to be closer to Cohen’s parents in Mocksville. “We were inspired by some friends who have Red Whale Coffee in California,” Cohen said.

“We love coffee, and we love going to coffee shops,” Rosie said.

The Dapper Bean carries a full line of hot and cold espresso drinks, including lattes and cappuccinos. It exclusively uses Black Powder Coffee, a roaster in Mooresville, and even has the company make it a special blend.