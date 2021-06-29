Intersection at West Clemmonsville and South Stratford is hopping for three food businesses

An empty lot on the southwestern side of Winston-Salem has turned into a popular place for three food trailers.
All three rent space on the lot at the corner of W. Clemmonsville and S. Stratford roads, helping each other to maximize the space and create a bigger draw than any one of them could do alone.
Think of it has a mini food-truck rodeo. Usually, two of the businesses are open at once. By the end of July, all three expect to be open together at least two days a week.
Right now, Twin City Sweets is open from noon to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Dash-City Dogs is there 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and The Dapper Bean is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.
Two of the businesses just got off the ground during the pandemic.
Jeff Fisher, the owner of Dash-City Dogs, has had his own DJ business for years and had been getting gigs at Second Green Tavern, Camel City Barbecue and Pride Winston-Salem. “But that was all gone” after the pandemic hit last March, Fisher said.
A hot-dog cart looked like a good alternative source of income for the short-term as he waited for social life to return to normal. He started Dash-City Dogs in October and by January had a regular presence at the Clemmonsville location.
Fisher serves Hebrew National dogs with all the usual fixings. Most people order the combo of two dogs with up to five toppings, chips and a drink for $7, but he also sells a vegan dog ($5) and a Cuban dog ($4) – with ham, Swiss and mustard. Fisher also came up with a “Dog bowl” for $5. “It’s kind of like a walking taco,” Fisher said. “I take Fritos and chop up a hot dog with chili, cheese, onions and sour cream.”
In addition to hanging out at the Clemmonsville Road/Stratford Road intersection, Fisher also visits a few breweries in town. And, he said, his DJ business is finally beginning to pick back up again. But he said that business on Clemmonsville Road is so good that he actually has had to cut back on other venues and is thinking of expanding his hours here. He said he hopes to soon extend his hours at the Clemmonsville Road location into the evening.
Justin Cohen and fiancée Racheal Rosie operate The Dapper Bean part time. Like Fisher, Cohen — a musician — wasn’t getting a whole lot of work during the height of the pandemic. He and Rosie, a veteran waitress, had a false start with a malfunctioning trailer last July, but they got back in business with a new trailer in November and have been going steady ever since. They are originally from New Hampshire but had been living in California for the past four years before moving here to be closer to Cohen’s parents in Mocksville. “We were inspired by some friends who have Red Whale Coffee in California,” Cohen said.
“We love coffee, and we love going to coffee shops,” Rosie said.
The Dapper Bean carries a full line of hot and cold espresso drinks, including lattes and cappuccinos. It exclusively uses Black Powder Coffee, a roaster in Mooresville, and even has the company make it a special blend.
The trailer also sells cold brew coffee and offers a few special drinks. The Milky Way is an espresso-based drink with chocolate and caramel. The Biscoff combines Biscoff spread mixed with espresso. Dapper Bean also collaborates with Twin City Sweets on a special that mixes cold brew coffee, a scoop of vanilla ice cream and two shots of espresso that partially melts the ice cream to create a creamy concoction.
The Dapper Bean also offers a few baked goods from Herbal Accents in Farmington — a rotating selection that often includes cinnamon rolls, cookies and danishes.
Some people may recognize Twin City Sweets from visits to Cook’s Flea Market on the north side of town. Eric McLaren got into the business in 2017 on a tip from his father-in-law, who sold furniture at Cook’s Flea Market. “There was this lady (Deborah James) who had this stand — everybody called it the Nut House, because she sold nuts,” McLaren said. “She had been there 20 years but wanted to get out of the business. She taught me how to roast the nuts and how to make candy apples.”
McLaren ran the stand at the flea market for a while, then ran his trailer at the Clemmonsville Road location at the same time. But the Clemmonsville Road location did so well that he stopped selling at the flea market in April.
Customers at Twin City Sweets can buy roasted pecans, almonds, cashews and peanuts ($7 to $10 for a large bag) or candy apples ($3), but most go for the ice cream. McLaren sells cones, cups and floats, but sundaes ($4 to $6) are the big sellers.
McLaren has created such sundaes as the Old Salem, with vanilla or butter pecan ice cream, crushed Moravian (Mrs. Hanes) cookies, caramel syrup and whipped cream. Also popular is the Piedmont Peanut Butter, with vanilla or chocolate ice cream, peanut butter, Reese’s puffs, crushed Butterfingers, whipped cream and a whole Reese’s Cup on top.
Owners of these businesses said that though this location may seem to be out of the way, it has proved to be a great place for food businesses.
There are not many places to eat in the near vicinity — the Shoppes at Somerset is more than a mile away. But a lot of people live and work in the area — especially at Stratford Industrial Park. Clemmonsville Road is a major conduit from the southeast side of town, and Stratford Road gets a lot of traffic from Clemmons. Jonestown Road also dead-ends into Stratford here.
“A lot of people from Clemmons come by here to drive to Winston,” said Nichole Hayes, who added that she and her fiancé, Brandon Harden, stop by for ice cream about once a week.
The other weekend they used Twin City Sweets as a stop on a scavenger hunt for Harden’s birthday. “We maybe come here too much,” Hayes said with a laugh. “Eric is always in a good mood, and I love the Triad Triple Mint (sundae).”
Dash-City Dogs gets a lot of lunch business from the industrial park. Tim Andrew was picking up a hot-dog combo for lunch the other day. “I just pull out of the park and pull right in here. It’s convenient, friendly service, good dogs, good price — everything you need.”
Fisher said he has been surprised by how well his business does here. “I thought I would do well, but I never thought I’d be this busy,” he said. “It’s just convenient for a lot of people.”
Cohen at The Dapper Bean said he is so pleased with the location that he is planning to expand hours to Thursday and Friday.
McLaren said he wants to buy a bigger trailer for next year. “I want something double or triple the size,” he said, so he can expand his menu and hire help.
“People think it’s this out-of-the-way corner of Winston-Salem going into Clemmons,” McLaren said. “If you’re a downtown person or north side of Winston person, you don’t think about it. But the amount of traffic here is unbeatable. It’s really great.
“This place has surpassed my wildest expectations for just being on the side of the road.”
