It was chocolate, chocolate and more chocolate in cookie contest at the fair

In the youth category, 15-year-old Gracie Anderson of Rural Hall took first place and $200 for what she called Brasstown “brookies.”
“It’s actually brownie batter. I just made it into cookies,” she said. “I really love chocolate chip cookies, and brownies seemed like the best way to give the most chocolate taste.”
Second place and $100 in the youth category went to Davis Hill for chocolate cranberry orange sandwich cookies, and third and $50 went to Makena Cranor for chocolate coffee, peanut butter delights.
Brasstown, founded by Rom Still, makes high-quality artisan chocolate. A typical 2.12-ounce bar sells for $8 online (though fair contestants got a discount). In other words, there’s a reason that these cookies tasted so darn chocolatey. And because of the expense, these recipes may not be for everyone. But other chocolates could be used. The important point would be to choose chocolates with a similar pure chocolate percentage, which correlates with how much or how little sugar the chocolate bar contains — with the higher percentage meaning that the chocolate has less sugar.
Chocolate Almond Cookies with Ganache Frosting
Makes 40 cookies
Cookies:
1½ cups old-fashioned rolled oats, divided use
2 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon salt
2 sticks (1 cup) unsalted butter, softened
1 cup granulated sugar
1 cup firmly packed light brown sugar
1 tablespoon vanilla extract
1½ teaspoons almond extract
1 cup almond butter
2 large eggs
11 2.12-ounce Brasstown Ecuador Esmeraldas (75%) chocolate bars, chopped into small pieces (about the size of chocolate chips)
Crunchy almond topping:
¾ cup slivered blanched almonds
¾ cup canola oil
1 teaspoon salt
2 teaspoons sugar
Ganache frosting:
3 2.12-ounce Brasstown Ecuador Esmeraldas (75%) chocolate bars, broken into pieces
¾ cup heavy cream
3 tablespoons sugar
½ teaspoon almond extract
1. Make the cookies: In a food processor pulse 1 cup of the oats until ground fine. In a large bowl stir together ground oats, remaining ½ cup whole oats, flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt.
2. In another large bowl with an electric mixer beat together butter and sugars until light and fluffy. Beat in vanilla, almond extract and almond butter until combined. Add eggs, 1 at a time, beating well after each addition, and then gradually beat in flour mixture. Add the chocolate pieces, beating just until combined. Chill cookie dough, covered, at least 2 hours and up to 1 week.
3. Preheat oven to 325 degrees.
4. Form rounded tablespoons of dough into balls and arrange about 2 inches apart on ungreased baking sheets. Flatten balls slightly.
5. Bake cookies in batches in middle of oven 15 minutes, or until just pale golden. Cool cookies on baking sheet 5 minutes and transfer to racks to cool completely.
6. Make the almond topping: Fry slivered almonds in the canola oil on high heat until just golden. Strain though a wire strainer and toss with salt and sugar. Let cool complete, then chop to small pieces.
7. Make the ganache frosting. In a heavy saucepan, gently warm chocolate, cream, sugar and almond extract until just melted.
8. When cookies are cooled, frost them with the ganache and sprinkle with crunchy almond pieces.
Note: Cookies can also be made as bars in an 11-by 17-inch pan, but increase cooking time to 40 minutes.
Submitted by Matthew Mayers
Brasstown Brookies
4 2.12-ounce Brasstown Milk Chocolate (45%) bars, coarsely chopped
¾ cup all-purpose flour (spooned and leveled)
¼ cup natural unsweetened cocoa powder
1 teaspoon baking powder
¼ teaspoon salt
⅓ cup (about 5 tablespoons) unsalted butter, softened to room temperature
¾ cup light brown sugar
¼ cup granulated sugar
2 large eggs, room temperature
1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
1 2.12-ounce Brasstown Sea Salt (62%) chocolate bar, coarsely chopped
1. Melt the milk chocolate in the microwave in 20-second increments, stirring after each time, until completely melted. Set aside to slightly cool (so it doesn’t melt the butter or cook the eggs in Step 3).
2. Whisk the flour, cocoa, baking powder and salt together. Set aside.
3. In a large bowl of electric mixer, use paddle attachment to beat the butter, brown sugar and granulated sugar together on medium-high speed until smooth and creamy. Add eggs and vanilla and beat on high for 2 minutes. Scrape the sides and bottom of the bowl, then beat on high for 1 more minute. Pour in the slightly cooled melted chocolate and mix on medium-high for 2 minutes.
4. Add dry ingredients and beat on low speed until combined. Finally beat in the chopped sea-salt chocolate.
5. Heat oven to 350 degrees. Line large baking sheets with parchment paper or silicone baking mats.
6. Using 1½ tablespoons of dough each time, scoop the dough into balls. Place 3 inches apart on prepared baking sheets. Bake 10 to 12 minutes, or until the edges appear set. (The centers will be quite soft but will set as they cool.)
7. Remove cookies from oven and let cool on the baking sheets a few minutes before transferring to a wire rack to cool completely.
Recipe submitted by Gracie Anderson of Rural Hall
