It's good to be blue when it's blueberry season in the Triad

The one time I really enjoy feeling blue is every July in the Triad when local blueberries start coming in.

Blueberries ripen as early as June in Eastern North Carolina and typically start ripening in late June or early July in the Triad. On a good year, the Triad harvest can continue as late as Labor Day.

I confess to eating most blueberries right out of my hand as a snack. But there’s no end to the things you can do with them. Pies, cakes, cobblers, ice cream — the list is endless.

Try muddling or smashing a few into your lemonade or even just sparkling water. They also can be added to a variety of cocktails, including a gin smash, daiquiri or mojito.

Blueberries are also great in a variety of salads. They go especially well with feta or goat cheese and with most nuts.

In addition to jam preserves, my grandmother always used to make blueberry sauce that she served over ice cream as a simple sundae. It’s as simple as simmering a few blueberries with sugar to taste until thickened to sauce consistency.

The other week, Mary Haglund, founder of the former Mary’s Gourmet Diner, was boasting on Facebook that she came up with her best blueberry muffin recipe yet.

She noted that she is picky about muffins, because they are so often dry. These, she said, are not.

They also have a hint of orange. Haglund uses minced dried orange in hers, but I found that orange zest works fine, too. I also found that minced dried mango is nice.

Haglund said it’s important to measure the flour properly, because too much flour can make the muffins heavy. “The secret here is to put the flour in the measuring cup with a big spoon and don’t pack it in,” she said.

She also warned against overmixing the batter. “This is the No. 1 reason why muffins turn out rubbery and unpleasant,” she said.

She added that for a good rise, you need to bake the muffins within minutes of making the batter because baking powder, which makes the muffins rise, is activated as soon as it gets wet.

Watch the muffins carefully. As soon as a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, the muffins are done. Any more cooking will just dry them out.

I tried a blueberry salsa this year after seeing a recipe taken from Cynthia Graubart’s book “Blueberry Love.”

That one had no heat to it, and it had basil and white balsamic vinegar in it. I ended up creating my own recipe, using jalapeno and fresh lime juice and cilantro.

The salsa is good with chips. But it also can be served with grilled pork tenderloin or pork chops, or with such fish as halibut. Try it in fish tacos.

I love a good smoothie, and blueberries make some of the best. I’ve found with smoothies that if you have top-quality fruit, it’s best to keep the ingredient list short and sweet to let the blueberries shine. I will allow some fresh spinach added to the mix, but in general I like blueberry smoothies with only blueberries, yogurt and honey, and a bit of banana for creaminess.

This summer I also have a recipe for a galette, a kind of freeform pie that is a lot easier than a traditional two-crust pie.

The galette uses a no-cook berry mixture. You put that on a rolled circle of pie crust and fold the edges up over some but not all of the berry mixture. If you use store-bought pie crust, this dessert can be ready for the oven in less than 15 minutes. You also can use puff pastry instead of pie crust.

A galette only needs 20 to 25 minutes to bake. It can be served warm or room temperature. It doesn’t really need it, but it’s extra good with a scoop of ice cream melting over it.