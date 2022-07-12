 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

It's good to be blue when it's blueberry season in the Triad

  • 0

The one time I really enjoy feeling blue is every July in the Triad when local blueberries start coming in.

Blueberries ripen as early as June in Eastern North Carolina and typically start ripening in late June or early July in the Triad. On a good year, the Triad harvest can continue as late as Labor Day.

I confess to eating most blueberries right out of my hand as a snack. But there’s no end to the things you can do with them. Pies, cakes, cobblers, ice cream — the list is endless.

Try muddling or smashing a few into your lemonade or even just sparkling water. They also can be added to a variety of cocktails, including a gin smash, daiquiri or mojito.

Blueberries are also great in a variety of salads. They go especially well with feta or goat cheese and with most nuts.

In addition to jam preserves, my grandmother always used to make blueberry sauce that she served over ice cream as a simple sundae. It’s as simple as simmering a few blueberries with sugar to taste until thickened to sauce consistency.

People are also reading…

The other week, Mary Haglund, founder of the former Mary’s Gourmet Diner, was boasting on Facebook that she came up with her best blueberry muffin recipe yet.

She noted that she is picky about muffins, because they are so often dry. These, she said, are not.

They also have a hint of orange. Haglund uses minced dried orange in hers, but I found that orange zest works fine, too. I also found that minced dried mango is nice.

Haglund said it’s important to measure the flour properly, because too much flour can make the muffins heavy. “The secret here is to put the flour in the measuring cup with a big spoon and don’t pack it in,” she said.

She also warned against overmixing the batter. “This is the No. 1 reason why muffins turn out rubbery and unpleasant,” she said.

She added that for a good rise, you need to bake the muffins within minutes of making the batter because baking powder, which makes the muffins rise, is activated as soon as it gets wet.

Hastings Blueberry Recipes

Mary Haglund’s blueberry muffins.

Watch the muffins carefully. As soon as a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, the muffins are done. Any more cooking will just dry them out.

I tried a blueberry salsa this year after seeing a recipe taken from Cynthia Graubart’s book “Blueberry Love.”

Hastings Blueberry Recipes

Blueberry salsa.

That one had no heat to it, and it had basil and white balsamic vinegar in it. I ended up creating my own recipe, using jalapeno and fresh lime juice and cilantro.

The salsa is good with chips. But it also can be served with grilled pork tenderloin or pork chops, or with such fish as halibut. Try it in fish tacos.

Hastings Blueberry Recipes

Blueberry smoothie

I love a good smoothie, and blueberries make some of the best. I’ve found with smoothies that if you have top-quality fruit, it’s best to keep the ingredient list short and sweet to let the blueberries shine. I will allow some fresh spinach added to the mix, but in general I like blueberry smoothies with only blueberries, yogurt and honey, and a bit of banana for creaminess.

Hastings Blueberry Recipes

Blueberry smoothie, pre-blended.

This summer I also have a recipe for a galette, a kind of freeform pie that is a lot easier than a traditional two-crust pie.

Hastings Blueberry Recipes

Blueberry galette 

The galette uses a no-cook berry mixture. You put that on a rolled circle of pie crust and fold the edges up over some but not all of the berry mixture. If you use store-bought pie crust, this dessert can be ready for the oven in less than 15 minutes. You also can use puff pastry instead of pie crust.

A galette only needs 20 to 25 minutes to bake. It can be served warm or room temperature. It doesn’t really need it, but it’s extra good with a scoop of ice cream melting over it.

Hastings Blueberry Recipes

Blueberry smoothie.

336-727-7394

@mhastingswsj

More Information

Local farms: Mabe’s , Walnut Cove, (336) 591-4785; Sprinkle’s, Vienna, (336) 924-8900; Pilot Mountain Berry Farm, (276) 733-4352; Joyner Blueberry Farm, Belews Creek, (336) 462-4657 (also check out these farms on Facebook)

More recipes northcarolinablueberries.com

Blueberry Muffins

Makes 12 muffins

½ cup Miyoko vegan butter or regular butter, softened

2 cups all-purpose flour

1½ teaspoons baking powder

1 to 1½ cups sugar (See Note)

½ teaspoon sea salt

2 large, fresh eggs

2 cups fresh or frozen blueberries

2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract

½ cup heavy cream

2 tablespoons finely minced sweetened dried orange or mango slices (or 2 teaspoons orange zest)

Sugar for sprinkling tops

1. Heat oven to 375 degrees. Prepare muffin tin w/ coconut oil or butter or cooking spray. (Or use silicone muffin cups on a baking sheet.)

2. Whisk together flour, baking powder and salt in medium bowl. Set aside.

3. In separate bowl, toss blueberries & minced orange slices in 1½ teaspoons flour. Set aside.

4. In an electric mixer, cream butter and sugar until light & fluffy, beating with paddle attachment for several minutes. Add eggs, one at a time, until incorporated. Mix in vanilla and heavy cream until combined. Mix in flour, by hand, just until combined. Do not overmix.

5. Gently fold in blueberry/orange mixture and quickly divide the batter evenly among the muffin tins. Sprinkle tops w/ sugar.

6. Immediately transfer pan to the oven and bake 22 to 25 minutes. The muffins should be golden brown. Check the muffins early; as soon as a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, remove them from the oven.

7. Allow to cool on a wire rack for 10 minutes before gently releasing from pan.

Note: Haglund originally used 1½ cups organic raw sugar in her recipe. We tested the muffins with 1 cup granulated sugar with good results. But keep in mind that the more sugar, the better the muffins can retain moisture.

Recipe from Mary Haglund

Blueberry Salsa

Makes 1½ cups

1½ cups fresh blueberries

¼ cup minced red onion

½ to 1 seeded, minced jalapeno (2 tablespoons), or to taste

1 to 2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro or basil

1 tablespoon fresh lime juice

Salt to taste

1. Smash half of the blueberries in the bottom of a small bowl with a potato masher or other implement.

2. Add the remaining blueberries, the onion, basil and vinegar, and toss to combine. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

Refrigerate until serving. This may be made up to 8 hours in advance.

Recipe by Michael Hastings

Blueberry Smoothie

Makes 2 servings

2 cups frozen or fresh blueberries

1 banana, preferably frozen

1 cup plain yogurt 

1 tablespoon honey, or to taste

1 cup baby spinach

3 to 4 ice cubes, or 3 to 4 tablespoons milk, as needed

Place all ingredients except ice or milk in a blender and blend until smooth. If the smoothie is too thick, add a few ice cubes or milk and blend.

Note: Various milks, including almond milk or unsweetened coconut milk, can be used in place of the yogurt. You also can substitute ice. If subbing milk or ice, you probably won’t need more ice or milk at the end.

Other additions include a teaspoon or so of chia or flax seeds or wheat germ, or protein powder.

Recipe by Michael Hastings

Blueberry Galette

Makes 4 servings

1 single pie, homemade or store-bought

Filling:

2½ cups fresh or frozen blueberries

4 tablespoons sugar, or to taste, plus 1 tablespoon, divided use

2 tablespoons cornstarch

Zest of 1 lemon or orange

Pinch salt

1 egg

1 tablespoon water

1. Heat oven to 425 degrees. Lightly flour a piece of parchment paper and roll chilled dough into a 10- to 12-inch circle. Prick the crust several times with a fork.

2. In a bowl, combine blueberries with 4 tablespoons sugar. Taste and add more sugar if needed. Then stir in cornstarch, lemon or orange zest, and salt. Transfer the berry the mixture into the center of the crust, leaving about 2 inches clear around the edges.

3. Fold the edges of the crust toward the center, over part but not all of the filling, creating pleats of pastry as you go.

4. In a small bowl, beat the egg and 1 tablespoon water. Brush the pastry with egg wash. Sprinkle top of pastry with remaining tablespoon sugar.

5. Bake 20 to 25 minutes or until filling is just bubbling and pastry is golden. Let cool for 10 to 15 minutes. Serve with vanilla ice cream if desired.

Recipe from Michael Hastings

Pie Crust

Makes 1 single crust

1¼ cups all-purpose flour

¼ teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon sugar

¼ cup butter, chilled and diced

¼ cup shortening or lard, chilled and diced

¼ cup ice water (or 3 tablespoons ice water and 1 tablespoon chilled vodka)

Mix the flour and salt. Cut in the cold butter and lard or shortening until it forms pieces the size of peas. Add the ice water, or water and vodka, a tablespoon at a time, until the dough comes together. Knead for a few seconds, then shape into a disc and wrap in plastic. Refrigerate at least 1 hour to chill.

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

‘She-Hulk’ star Jameela Jamil addresses criticism of her show look

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert