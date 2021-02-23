Jacques Pepin's egalitarian approach to good eating is as relevant as ever

Several times a week, Jacques Pepin posts a cooking video on Facebook.

The videos aren’t long — usually about five minutes — and the recipes aren’t complicated. It’s not unusual for one video to receive upwards of 25,000 views.

While each video demonstrates a complete recipe (sometimes with editing), nearly every one also demonstrates at least one neat trick, shortcut or useful technique to help make the viewer a better cook.

It’s a culmination of a long career for the 85-year-old French-born Pepin, a chef, educator, cookbook writer and television host.

Pepin barely skipped a beat in December when his wife of 54 years, Gloria, died at age 83.

Maybe keeping so busy is a secret to his longevity. But whether it is or isn’t, Pepin has proved himself as relevant now as ever.

Pepin first made a name for himself in France as personal chef to Charles de Gaulle in the 1950s. He then came to the United States to work at the Pavillon restaurant in New York. He turned down an offer to be the chef for President and Mrs. John F. Kennedy and instead went to work for Howard Johnson. He was hired along with another French chef, Pierre Franey, to revamp the menu at Johnson’s popular chain of restaurants.