Jacques Pepin's egalitarian approach to good eating is as relevant as ever

Several times a week, Jacques Pepin posts a cooking video on Facebook.
The videos aren’t long — usually about five minutes — and the recipes aren’t complicated. It’s not unusual for one video to receive upwards of 25,000 views.
While each video demonstrates a complete recipe (sometimes with editing), nearly every one also demonstrates at least one neat trick, shortcut or useful technique to help make the viewer a better cook.
It’s a culmination of a long career for the 85-year-old French-born Pepin, a chef, educator, cookbook writer and television host.
Pepin barely skipped a beat in December when his wife of 54 years, Gloria, died at age 83.
Maybe keeping so busy is a secret to his longevity. But whether it is or isn’t, Pepin has proved himself as relevant now as ever.
Pepin first made a name for himself in France as personal chef to Charles de Gaulle in the 1950s. He then came to the United States to work at the Pavillon restaurant in New York. He turned down an offer to be the chef for President and Mrs. John F. Kennedy and instead went to work for Howard Johnson. He was hired along with another French chef, Pierre Franey, to revamp the menu at Johnson’s popular chain of restaurants.
In 1970, he opened La Potagerie, a modest soup restaurant in Manhattan, and soon started writing cookbooks. By the 1980s, he had started working on television, and he was a presence on PBS for the next 30 years, on such shows as Today’s Gourmet, Fast Food My Way, Cooking With Claudine (with his daughter), and Jacques and Julia Cooking at Home (with Julia Child).
Along the way he taught at the French Culinary Institute and wrote columns for The New York Times, Gourmet magazine and other publications.
Throughout his career, Pepin has managed to walk the line between the rigors and riches of the haute cuisine of his youth in France and the love of practical convenience in his adopted country.
His decidedly practical, egalitarian approach is again in evidence in his latest cookbook, “Jacques Pepin: Quick & Simple” (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, $35), published in October.
“This book is intended to make your life easier,” Pepin declares in the first sentence of the introduction.
Pepin explains that the book is about streamlined cooking techniques and the best uses of convenience foods.
Pepin uses precut meats, grated cheeses, pre-sliced and peeled vegetables, arguing that the slightly higher cost is usually worth the savings in time and effort.
He points out that though “homemade” is a badge of honor for some, store-bought breads, condiments and other items are often as good or better than what most people can make at home.
The key, he says, is knowing when to use what. And that’s the kind of advice peppered throughout much of “Quick & Simple,” where he often combines fresh foods with selective canned or frozen items.
For example, he sautes fresh scallops and serves them with mayonnaise doctored with fresh lemon juice, scallions, Worcestershire sauce and Tabasco sauce.
Or he wraps frozen puff pastry around fresh pear halves with cinnamon sugar and bakes them for an elegant but easy dessert.
Pepin starts “Quick & Simple” with a chapter called Basics, featuring such recipes as tapenade, chicken stock, tomato sauce and mustard vinaigrette — some of which are used as building blocks in other recipes in the book.
The next eight chapters follow a meal progression from appetizer to dessert.
Pepin includes such starters as salmon-cream cheese rollups and potatoes with red caviar, and such salads as chicken and avocado (a great use for leftover chicken) and tangy rice noodle salad.
Soups include borscht (with canned beets) and bread and cheese soup (which takes less than 20 minutes).
The Breads, Pizzas and Hot Sandwiches chapter includes calzone two ways, pita cheese toasts and spicy bean tortilla pizzas.
Pasta primavera, rigatoni with red pepper sauce and brown rice ragout are among the pasta and rice dishes.
A substantial chapter on legumes and vegetables includes black-eyed peas and ham, cream of corn pudding, zucchini flan and yams with maple syrup and butter.
Among the seafood dishes are mustard-broiled shrimp, mussels in hot sauce and fried sole fingers.
Poultry, meat and egg recipes include eggs in a spinach nest, crusty chicken legs and pork stew a la Saigon.
The book wraps up with such sweets as instant chocolate mousse (using melted chocolate and whipped cream), raspberry gratin and frozen pineapple parfait.
Along the way, Pepin shows readers how to make the most of a can of sardines, to dress up a ham steak with four ingredients (ketchup, brown sugar, Tabasco sauce and dry mustard) and how to personalize a cake worthy of a birthday without actually baking (store-bought sponge cake spread with apricot preserves and frosted with mixture of instant pudding and whipped cream).
As Pepin says in the book, “If something tastes good, it doesn’t matter whether it is ‘authentic,’ or prepared ‘correctly’ — what works, works.”
