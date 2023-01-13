Japanese-Peruvian restaurant coming to Innovation Quarter

The owners of Melrose Coffee are planning to open a Japanese and Peruvian restaurant downtown in Innovation Quarter where the Butcher’s Block used to be.

The new restaurant will be called Sushi Rose and is expected to open in early summer.

Nevin and Karen Anuran opened Melrose Coffee at 1608 S. Stratford Road in November 2021.

One of their partners is Antonia Cerna, a native of Peru.

Butcher’s Block, a butcher shop and food market, closed Dec. 31 at 247 E. Fifth St., next to DeBeen Espresso in the ground floor of the Link Apartments building.

Nevin Anuran said that seeing Japanese-Peruvian and similar fusion restaurants in such cities as Miami and Las Vegas inspired the owners to open one in Winston-Salem. “One of my favorite restaurants is Sushisamba in Las Vegas in the Aria hotel,” he said.

The term for this kind of fusion restaurant is nikkei sushi. Anuran said that Sushi Rose will offer traditional Japanese sushi and traditional Peruvian dishes, plus fusion dishes. “Our signature sushi will be a hybrid," he said.

Anuran said that the team is still working on the menu, but it will include wagyu beef. “We are going to have one-of-a-kind steaks that are torched and seared right in front of you. We also will have hot rocks brought to the table for searing steaks,” he said.

It also will serve lomo saltado, a popular Peruvian beef stir-fry with French fries.

Sushi Rose will have a full bar with cocktails, Anuran said. From 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays, he said, the restaurant will become a cocktail lounge with a house DJ.

Anuran said they expect to open the restaurant in June.

The team also is adding new Melrose Coffee locations. They expect to open at 245 E. Friendly Ave. in Greensboro in February and 200 Market View Drive in Kernersville in May.

For more information about Sushi Rose, find it as sushiroseews on Instagram.

For more information about Melrose Coffee, visit melrosecoffee.co online, melrosecoffeews on Facebook or melrosecoffeeco on Instagram.