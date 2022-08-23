JL Caspers relaunches with new menu at ROAR

Just six months after opening, JL Caspers has relaunched with a new chef, new menu and new concept.

JL Caspers is one of several eateries in the ROAR building at 633 N. Liberty St. On the second floor next to the golf simulators and boutique bowling, Caspers has been and remains the priciest of all the food choices at ROAR.

But it has tossed aside the Prohibition steakhouse theme for something more casual.

As part of the change, ROAR now has a new corporate executive chef, Jon Willis, who left Ryan’s Restaurant in March after an eight-year tenure.

Willis not only oversaw the relaunch of Caspers, but he also will oversee the development and opening of more ROAR projects planned in other cities.

Simon Burgess, the managing partner of Mayfair Partners — the company that opened Hotel Indigo and Sir Winston Wine Loft on Fourth Street —and his partners in ROAR, Joseph Correll and Nuno Rodrigues — have development plans in the works in Myrtle Beach, S.C.; Chicago; Dayton and Cleveland, Ohio; and High Point. They hope to open the latter in time for the April 2023 furniture market.

Caspers is no longer a steakhouse at all. Rodrigues said that after getting feedback from customers, the partners reevaluated the concept and saw that the location called for something different. The high-end steakhouse wasn’t working. It didn’t really match the bowling and golf that’s right here. We needed something more casual.”

JL Caspers Address: 633 N. Liberty St., Winston-Salem, N.C. 27101 Phone: 336-917-3009 Hours: dinner: 5 to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, with the bar staying open a little later Website: roarws.com Facebook: @JLCaspersws Instagram: @jlcaspers.ws

The restaurant’s décor hasn’t changed, and it is still elegant and high-end, but the menu has changed from top to bottom. In fact, there’s only one item that customers will recall from the original menu — fried green tomatoes, and even that has been retooled, Willis said.

Willis hired Brian DePaulis as executive chef, replacing Andre Jones. DePaulis is a Winston-Salem native who had left the area but returned about two years ago. Since returning, he has worked as a chef at Jeffrey Adams and Providence.

Willis also hired sous chef Dane Hugg, who has previously worked at Print Works Bistro and Starmount Forest Country Club in Greensboro.

The three of them collaborated on the new menu. “The best menus aren’t created by one chef. Every chef brings something different to the table,” Willis said. ‘It’s what I want, but it’s also what they want. Like Brian likes hot honey, so we’re doing hot honey on blistered shishito (peppers).”

The new menu is heavy on shareable plates and international inspiration. “If I had to put a label on it, I’d call it international fusion,” Willis said. Ingredients include Korean kimchi, Japanese furikake, French duck confit and Italian gremolata.

The more casual feel is reflected in the fact that there are more appetizers or “shareables” than entrees. “The shareables are for a group of friends to enjoy, like they do in European restaurants,” Rodrigues said.

Caspers even has VIP lounge areas of comfortable couches and chairs that feel more like a living room than a restaurant dining room.

The 16 small plates start at $8 with truffle pommes frites and go up to $22 with oysters either grilled or on the half shell. Other shareables include duck confit spring rolls, wild mushroom arancini, braised and charred pork belly, and tuna and salmon tartare.

A handful of salads (starting at $8) can be topped with grilled chicken, shrimp, salmon or filet mignon for an additional charge.

There are two steaks among the 11 entrees — an 8-ounce Angus filet for $46 and a 14-ounce blackened rib-eye for $42, easily the most expensive items on the menu. There’s also a $19 Kobe burger.

Other entrees include shrimp and grits with tasso cream sauce ($21), chicken with lemon and capers ($23), a vegetarian pasta scampi ($22), and salmon with a honey-dill glaze ($28).

Entrees come with such various sides as asparagus, spiced mustard greens, lemon herb basmati rice and popcorn cheddar grits — all of which can be ordered a la carte for $7 each.

Desserts ($6 to $9) include blood orange key lime pie; Baileys white chocolate Lucky Charms crème brulee; bread pudding with toasted almonds and crème Anglaise; and a ganache brownie s’more with smoked pavlova, dulce de leche and graham-cracker crumble.

DePaulis said that the new menu is not set in stone but is more like a starting point, and he will be tweaking it in coming weeks as he gets feedback on various dishes.

Willis said he is glad to be back in the game after a three-month sabbatical.

He said he left Ryan’s simply because he needed a change. “I spent almost a decade of my life there,” he said. “Like a lot of other chefs after COVID, I was burnt out. I needed a break.”

In fact, it wasn’t a given that he would return to cooking. During his time off, he not only traveled but also dabbled in such other trades as tiling, flooring and landscaping.

Ultimately, though, he missed the action. There’s something about the adrenaline rush of a busy restaurant, he said. “We thrive on chaos.”

(336) 727-7394