JL Caspers serves up steaks and more at ROAR

JL Caspers Prohibition Steakhouse is serving up steaks and more on the second floor of ROAR at 633 N. Liberty St.

Andre Jones is the executive chef. Jones also runs and co-owns the Blue Crab Seafood Bar in Fords Food Hall in Roar. Jones most recently was the executive chef of Sir Winston Wine Loft in the Hotel Indigo, and he also has worked at the Hyatt Regency in Washington, D.C. Jones grew up in Milwaukee. “My love of cooking comes from my mom, who was one of the first female chefs in Milwaukee and also one of the first Black executive chefs,” he said.

Jones said he is starting out with a limited menu until he builds and trains his staff. “I want to grow the menu, but we’re starting out small. As everyone gets more comfortable in the kitchen, we’ll add more. We’ll also be adding specials.”

Caspers opened Valentine’s Day but only for dinner. It opened for Saturday and Sunday brunch just last weekend.

The restaurant can seat more than 100 and offers cocktails as well as a wine list. The nearly floor-to-ceiling windows have drapes that feature vintage photos in line with the Prohibition theme — itself a nod to the building’s 1920s architecture.

The heart of the menu is four steaks. Jones said he is getting his steaks from Buckhead Beef and using 30-day wet aging to develop the flavor.

JL Caspers Prohibition Steakhouse Address: 633 N. Liberty St., Winston-Salem, N.C. 27101 Phone: 336-917-3009 Hours: dinner: 5 to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 5 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday; brunch: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday Website: roarws.com Facebook: @JLCaspersws Instagram: @jlcaspers.ws

The steaks are an 8-ounce filet, 14-ounce ribeye, 16-ounce N.Y. strip and 12-ounce filet. Caspers also does a surf and turf with a 6-ounce filet and 4-ounce fried lobster tail. Prices are $49 to $65, but include one side and a choice of soup or salad. “I’m actually planning to bring down the prices a bit. Since the price of beef has come down a little, I want to pass that on to customers,” Jones said.

Caspers has only three other entrees: blackened salmon ($26), crab cakes ($30) and cognac tenderloin tips ($28).

Sides include baked potato, red rice blend, baby bok choy and grilled asparagus.

The menu also has a few shared plates. They include a charcuterie plate ($18), sriracha deviled eggs ($8) and shaved vegetable salad ($12).

Desserts include a flourless chocolate torte.

Caspers also serves the second-floor lounge area next to the bowling lane and golf simulators. Jones has a separate menu for that. It includes a roasted carrot hummus ($12), French fries flight ($9), and prime rib sandwich ($16).

Caspers takes reservations through Open Table. Walk-ins are welcome for parties under six people.

Simon Burgess, the managing partner of Mayfair Partners — the company that opened Hotel Indigo and Sir Winston Wine Loft on Fourth Street — is the principal developer and owner of ROAR as a whole, including JL Caspers and Est! Est!! Est!!! Joseph Correll is Burgess’ operating partner.

336-727-7394 @mhastingswsj

