Joe's Take-Out in Clemmons specializes in family-friendly burgers, dogs and barbecue

The owner of the Villa Grill in Clemmons now has a second restaurant just around the corner in the same Tanglewood Clemmons shopping center across from Tanglewood Park.

Joe’s Take-Out opened late last year at 4124 Clemmons Road.

Georgia Kroustalis has been running Villa Grill for 10 years now. She had never run a restaurant when she opened Villa Grill back in 2011, but she did have the advantage of being the daughter-in-law of the late Nick Kroustalis, a founder of the Carriage House in Winston-Salem.

Villa Grill has managed to keep its doors open through 10 months of the coronavirus pandemic thanks a loyal clientele built up over those 10 years.

Joe’s Take-Out was actually in the works before COVID-19 became front page news, but it took Kroustalis a while to get it up and running.

“Back before COVID, I just saw how a lot of people wanted family meals they could get to take home,” Kroustalis said. “Takeout was becoming a big part of our business at Villa Grill. Even pre-COVID, it just seemed the way the business was going.”