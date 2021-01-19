Joe's Takeout in Clemmons specializes in family-friendly burgers, dogs and barbecue

The owner of the Villa Grill in Clemmons now has a second restaurant just around the corner in the same Tanglewood Clemmons shopping center across from Tanglewood Park.
Joe’s Takeout opened late last year at 4124 Clemmons Road.
Diana Kroustalis has been running Villa Grill for 10 years now. She had never run a restaurant when she opened Villa Grill back in 2011, but she did have the advantage of being the daughter-in-law of the late Nick Kroustalis, a founder of the Carriage House in Winston-Salem.
Villa Grill has managed to keep its doors open through 10 months of the coronavirus pandemic thanks a loyal clientele built up over those 10 years.
Joe’s Takeout was actually in the works before COVID-19 became front page news, but it took Kroustalis a while to get it up and running.
“Back before COVID, I just saw how a lot of people wanted family meals they could get to take home,” Kroustalis said. “Takeout was becoming a big part of our business at Villa Grill. Even pre-COVID, it just seemed the way the business was going.”
In deciding on a takeout concept, she chose the name partly because of a cousin on her husband Spiro’s side of the family. “But I also just liked the name Joe. “We’re all Joes. We’re all someone’s buddy,” she said.
Whereas Villa Grill offers a mix of flatbreads, sandwiches and pasta and other entrees, Joe’s Takeout focuses on hot dogs, burgers and barbecue.
“Villa Grill is a mix of American and Mediterranean food — we do a lot of Greek and Italian,” Kroustalis said. “Joe’s is really more comfort food.”
A big chunk of the menu features 8-inch all-beef hot dogs with a variety of toppings ($2.75 to $3.75). You can get it Carolina-style, Chicago-style, with BLT or Mexican toppings and more. Joe’s Famous Dog comes with chopped pork barbecue, slaw and hot red pepper relish. Or you can choose from any of the 20 toppings available. Add a side and drink with your dog and the bill is still $6.50 or less, plus tax. If you want to splurge, they have a burger made with Wagyu beef for $6, or $9 as a combo.
Burgers ($4.95 to $6.75 for a single) are all of the smashed variety, made with ¼ pound of beef. Again, you can build your own. Or you can get the Joe’s Special (again barbecue and fixin’s), the Tennessee Technique burger (cooked in a skillet) or the OKC Onion burger. The latter features grilled onion pressed into the ground beef when it’s smashed into patty shape on the grill.
The barbecue is cooked on an indoor electric Southern Pride smoker that can take wood pellets or chunks. Manager Brian Howe tends to favor applewood.
The menu offers plates of pulled pork ($8.25), sliced beef brisket ($11.95), and chicken ($8.50 to $8.95). Plates include two sides and cornbread. A two-meat combo sells for $15.95.
The restaurant also offers ribs, when available, with a half rack and two sides selling for $11.95.
And there are smoked wings ($12 a dozen).
“During the day, it’s all burgers and hot dogs,” Howe said. “But beginning about 4:30, it’s ribs, brisket and barbecue.”
The restaurant has a healthy set of sides. Swiss chard, which made the leap from Villa Grill, is a surprise hit. Another green, collards, is a popular, too. The collards routinely sell out, Kroustalis said. “They have a kick to them,” Howe added.
Brisket baked beans also are popular. Other sides include potato salad, fried okra, sweet potato fries and mac ’n’ cheese. It’s easy to put together a vegetable plate here ($6.25 for any three). There also are a couple of salads.
Joe’s also sells roasted street corn ($2.95). It’s not at its best this time of year, but that might not matter after Joe’s loads it up with chipotle cream sauce, cayenne pepper and Parmesan cheese.
“I wanted that on the menu,” Kroustalis said with a laugh, “because I really love street corn and not many places around here have it.”
If you want something sweet, Joe’s has hand-dipped ice cream.
Kroustalis said it may not have been ideal to open during a pandemic, but she thinks there’s a need for affordable, family-friendly food, especially for takeout.
And both of her restaurants have gotten good support from the community.
“We’re still here and we’re taking it day by day,” she said. “One thing about Clemmons is it’s a small community and people really try to support local (businesses).”
(336) 727-7394
@mhastingswsj