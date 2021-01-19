Joe's Takeout in Clemmons specializes in family-friendly burgers, dogs and barbecue

The owner of the Villa Grill in Clemmons now has a second restaurant just around the corner in the same Tanglewood Clemmons shopping center across from Tanglewood Park.

Joe’s Takeout opened late last year at 4124 Clemmons Road.

Diana Kroustalis has been running Villa Grill for 10 years now. She had never run a restaurant when she opened Villa Grill back in 2011, but she did have the advantage of being the daughter-in-law of the late Nick Kroustalis, a founder of the Carriage House in Winston-Salem.

Villa Grill has managed to keep its doors open through 10 months of the coronavirus pandemic thanks a loyal clientele built up over those 10 years.

Joe’s Takeout was actually in the works before COVID-19 became front page news, but it took Kroustalis a while to get it up and running.

“Back before COVID, I just saw how a lot of people wanted family meals they could get to take home,” Kroustalis said. “Takeout was becoming a big part of our business at Villa Grill. Even pre-COVID, it just seemed the way the business was going.”