Johnny's Farmhouse Restaurant to open off Hanes Mall Boulevard

Johnny’s Farmhouse Restaurant is scheduled to open at 1615 Fox Trot Court, in the former Cheddar’s location in the Shoppes on Little Creek off Hanes Mall Boulevard.

Cheddar’s closed last May.

Johnny’s Farmhouse is a small chain established in 2015 that has locations in Concord and Mooresville. Its broad menu features a lot of Americana, comfort-food favorites, such as fried chicken and waffles, burgers and more. Other items include shrimp po’ boy, sirloin tips and Buffalo chicken tenders.

A message to the company regarding an opening date was not immediately returned.

For more information, visit www.johnnysfarmhouse.com.

336-727-7394 @mhastingsWSJ

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.