Johnny's Farmhouse Restaurant to open off Hanes Mall Boulevard
Johnny's Farmhouse Restaurant

A sign announces that Johnny's Farmhouse Restaurant is coming to the former Cheddar's spot at 1615 Fox Trot Court off Hanes Mall Boulevard.

 Michael Hastings

Johnny’s Farmhouse Restaurant is scheduled to open at 1615 Fox Trot Court, in the former Cheddar’s location in the Shoppes on Little Creek off Hanes Mall Boulevard.

Cheddar’s closed last May.

Johnny’s Farmhouse is a small chain established in 2015 that has locations in Concord and Mooresville. Its broad menu features a lot of Americana, comfort-food favorites, such as fried chicken and waffles, burgers and more. Other items include shrimp po’ boy, sirloin tips and Buffalo chicken tenders.

A message to the company regarding an opening date was not immediately returned.

For more information, visit www.johnnysfarmhouse.com.

336-727-7394

@mhastingsWSJ

