Winston-Salem has a new Indian restaurant. Kasturi Indian Cuisine opened this month at 612 Hanes Mall Blvd. in Pavilions Shopping Center near Once Upon a Child and Chuck E. Cheese.

The restaurant is the second Kasturi location for chef-owner Isham Singh, who has run a Kasturi restaurant in Greenville since 2012.

Chandrakumar Mani, the manager of the Winston-Salem restaurant, said that the menu focuses on North Indian from the Punjab state of India. “And our chefs are Punjabi,” he said.

The Winston-Salem location’s head chef is Rakesh Singh.

The restaurant has enough room for 86 people at normal capacity, or about 43 to meet COVID-19 social-distancing guidelines. It does not have patio seating but does offer takeout plus delivery through Grubhub and DoorDash.

The restaurant is still in the process of getting its ABC permits, but it plans to sell beer, wine and cocktails.

Kasturi has a sprawling menu of 157 items, including a dozen “sizzler” plates of cast iron that audibly sizzle as they are brought to the table. “We’re the only one in Winston-Salem who has these sizzler plates,” Mani said.

Signature dishes include chicken tikka masala and chicken 65.

“We are famous for our breads here,” Mani said. “We have more varieties than other Indian restaurants,”

Kasturi’s 18 types of bread consist mostly of naan, but also include poori, roti and others. In addition to plain naan, garlic naan and onion naan, there is naan stuffed with chicken and herbs, and naan with dried fruit, nut and coconut.

Desserts are made in-house. They include mango and pistachio ice cream as well as rice pudding, carrot pudding and milk dumplings.

Appetizers ($4.49 to $10.99) include vegetable, meat or cheese pakora; meat or vegetable samosas; and aloo tikki (potato patties).

In addition to the tandoori sizzler specialties, there are 16 vegetarian entrees, 12 chicken entrees, nine seafood entrees, 13 lamb and goat entrees and 12 rice entrees.

Vegetarian dishes include chana masala (chickpeas in sauce, $12.99), dal fry (yellow lentils, $12.99) and okra do piazza (okra simmered with onions and tomatoes, $12.99). Chicken dishes ($14.99 to $15.99) include mango chicken and chicken vindaloo.

The menu offers such seafood as shrimp saag (with spinach, $17.99) and fish korma (cod in mild cream sauce, $17.99). There also is lamb curry ($16.99) and goat masala ($18.99).

Biryani (made with basmati rice) is available with chicken, fish, lamb, mixed vegetables and more ($13.99 to $17.99).

Mani said that Isham Singh’s biryanis are seasoned differently from other chefs. “He uses raisins, which really add to the flavor,” Mani said.

The menu also includes a handful of Indo-Chinese dishes. “Indo-Chinese food started in North India as street food,” Mani said, a result of the shared border of India and China. “Now it’s popular all over India.”

Indo-Chinese dishes on the menu include the popular chicken 65 — marinated with garlic, onion, vinegar and spices. Several of these dishes are available “dry,” without sauce,” or with a sauce made with soy sauce, ketchup and chili sauce.

